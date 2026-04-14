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Netflix star Robby Collins headlines The Laughter Factory this April

A fresh lineup of comics brings big laughs and after-parties across the UAE

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The UAE's longest-running comedy club is back this April with a stacked lineup, led by South African stand-up Robby Collins.
The UAE's longest-running comedy club is back this April with a stacked lineup, led by South African stand-up Robby Collins.
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Dubai: If your social calendar needs a serious upgrade, The Laughter Factory has arrived right on time.

The UAE's longest-running comedy club is back this April with a stacked lineup, led by South African stand-up Robby Collins. Known for his razor-sharp storytelling and effortless stage presence, Collins has spent years building one of the most impressive CVs in African comedy, opening for Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah, performing at the Just For Laughs Festival, and earning multiple Comics Choice Awards including Comedian of the Year.

His Netflix special, Only Jokes Allowed, brought his fearless, observational humour to global audiences, and his most recent show, Come As You Are, took home Best Solo Show at the Savanna Comics Choice Awards in 2025. He comes with big laughs, big personality and zero filter.

Meet the rest of the bill

Joining Collins is Valentina Danubio, who turns everyday chaos into comedy gold. From motherhood and post-baby body battles to the quirks of Dubai life and job hunting, she draws on real-world experiences with sharp wit and a side of music.

Making his Laughter Factory debut is Northern English comic John Hague, bringing grounded, relatable humour and high-energy punchlines. Rounding out the lineup is poet and storyteller Viswajit Dilip, who weaves humour into narrative for something a little different.

After the curtain call

The fun does not stop when the show ends. Stick around after the final set for The Laughter Factory's signature after-party, where comics and crowd mix and the laughs keep going.

When and where

  • Friday, April 10 — Radisson DAMAC Hills, Dubai, 8:30pm

  • Saturday, April 11 — Studio One Hotel, Dubai, 8:30pm

  • Sunday, April 12 — The Club, Abu Dhabi, 7pm

  • Thursday, April 16 — Mezz, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, 7pm

  • Friday, April 17 — Radisson DAMAC Hills, Dubai, 8:30pm

  • Saturday, April 18 — Dukes, The Palm, Dubai, 8:30pm

Over 21s only. Tickets start at Dh175 available at thelaughterfactory.com and Platinumlist.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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