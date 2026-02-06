Moonglaze is coming to Sephora

The regional beauty brand from influencer and entrepreneur Yara Alnamlah expands
Moonglaze is officially coming to Sephora. The brand from entrepreneur Yara Alnamlah is expanding into Sephora in Saudi Arabia then expanding across Sephora stores in the GCC.
The announcement was revealed on Friday, February 6. Beauty fans in Saudi are now able to shop Moonglaze at the following Sephora stores:
Riyadh: Nakheel Mall
Jeddah: Jeddah Mall
Khobar: Dhahran Mall
GCC release dates have yet to be revealed. Gulf News has reached out for comment on when Moonglaze will launch in Sephora stores in the UAE and online.
Moonglaze's entry into Sephora marks a historic moment because it is the first Saudi brand to launch at the beauty store.
Moonglaze was launched by Saudi influencer, makeup artist, and entrepreneur Yara Alnamlah. Alnamlah has become recognised for her dewy, fresh skin makeup looks, and the Moonglaze range is an extension of her brand philosophy with its range of highlighters and blush sticks.
Additionally, Moonglaze is entwined with Arab culture and its appreciation of beauty. The word "gamar" translates to "moon." Moonglaze states, "the word itself is one of the most beautiful words in the Arabic language – commonly used to call someone beautiful!"
Following the launch of the brand at Sephora Saudi stores, Alnamlah thanked her 1.5 million Instagram followers in a video. Speaking in Arabic, she expressed her happiness about launching the brand at Sephora. "THANK YOU to my people & your continuous support," she wrote.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox