Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai today. The selection has grown significantly since its inception and now features nearly twice as many establishments as it did when it was first launched. This remarkable evolution demonstrates that Dubai’s culinary scene continues to thrive, with our Inspectors discovering new internationally acclaimed dining destinations year after year. This year’s combination of homegrown talent and international arrivals reflects a city that is developing its own culinary identity while embracing traditions from around the world. The strength of Dubai’s hospitality sector underlines the city’s hunger, passion and determination to enhance its reputation as a global gastronomic destination, giving food lovers compelling reasons to visit and to return.”