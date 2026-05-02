A viral drink turned lifestyle, matcha is redefining café culture across the UAE
Dubai: By mid-morning in the UAE, café counters begin to glow in shades of green. Iced cups layered with milk and matcha line marble tables, phones come out, and conversations slow just enough for a few carefully curated photos.
What was once a traditional Japanese tea has taken on a new identity in the UAE, one that blends ritual, aesthetics, and a distinctly social energy.
Matcha is no longer just a drink here. It has become a lifestyle marker, especially among young women who have turned it into a shared experience, what many now casually call “matcha culture.”
Scroll through social media in the UAE and a pattern quickly appears: groups of girls gathering over matcha, matching outfits, neutral-toned cafés, and that signature green drink placed perfectly in frame. But beyond the visuals, there’s a genuine shift in how cafés are being used.
Matcha culture, particularly among girls, is about more than trend-following. It’s about creating moments; slow mornings, catch-ups, solo café dates, all centred around a drink that feels intentional. Compared to the fast, grab-and-go nature of coffee, matcha invites people to sit, stay, and savour.
Cafés have noticed. Interiors are softer, menus more curated, and the presentation of matcha drinks almost as important as the taste itself.
Dubai’s café scene has embraced this movement fully, turning matcha into both a product and a visual identity.
At Café Kitsuné, the experience is calm and refined, a place where the focus is on quality and understated elegance. It’s a favourite for those who appreciate matcha in its purest form.
At The Matcha Tokyo, tradition meets modern taste, with classic matcha served alongside creative variations that appeal to a younger crowd exploring new flavours.
Then there’s Maison Cha Cha, where matcha culture becomes expressive. Bright, layered drinks and bold presentation make it a go-to spot for groups of friends looking to turn a simple café visit into a social moment.
Even long-established cafés like Toby’s Estate have adapted, reflecting how matcha has become a permanent fixture rather than a passing phase.
In Abu Dhabi, the matcha scene feels more intimate, built around loyal communities rather than fast-moving trends.
Blackout has become a cornerstone of this movement, with a concept entirely dedicated to matcha. It draws in regulars who value consistency and a more focused experience.
At Cult Matcha by Trio, the drinks are designed to stand out, visually and in flavour, attracting a younger audience that sees matcha as both a taste and an aesthetic.
Meanwhile, Bn Alqhwa shows how matcha has blended into everyday café culture, existing comfortably alongside coffee without competing with it.
Matcha’s appeal in the UAE sits at the intersection of wellness, design, and social connection. It offers a softer energy boost than coffee, but more importantly, it fits into a lifestyle that values balance and intentionality.
For many girls in the UAE, matcha culture has become a way to connect, a reason to meet, to unwind, and to share experiences. It’s not unusual for a café visit to revolve entirely around trying a new matcha spot, comparing flavours, or simply enjoying the atmosphere together.
What started as a niche alternative has evolved into something much broader. Matcha is now part of the UAE’s café identity, not replacing coffee, but standing alongside it with its own distinct culture.
On Matcha Day, that culture feels especially visible. Across the UAE, tables fill with green cups, conversations stretch a little longer, and a simple drink continues to shape how a new generation chooses to gather.
In the UAE, matcha isn’t just consumed, it’s experienced, shared, and, increasingly, lived.