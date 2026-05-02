

Matcha’s appeal in the UAE sits at the intersection of wellness, design, and social connection. It offers a softer energy boost than coffee, but more importantly, it fits into a lifestyle that values balance and intentionality.



For many girls in the UAE, matcha culture has become a way to connect, a reason to meet, to unwind, and to share experiences. It’s not unusual for a café visit to revolve entirely around trying a new matcha spot, comparing flavours, or simply enjoying the atmosphere together.

