How ageing changes your ankles and makes walking feel harder, according to new research

A recent study published in the journal Gait & Posture, titled "Ageing alters ankle mechanics and muscle co-contraction patterns across the gait cycle," reveals that our bodies naturally adopt a "safety-first" mindset as we grow older. Conducted by researchers at Flinders University and the University of Canberra, the study highlights how our physiology begins prioritising fall prevention over smooth, effortless movement. While this survival tactic keeps us upright, it comes at a cost: it drains our energy and slows us down.