We are now almost two months into the new year and this is where it can start to get tough. That intense enthusiasm has faded and with it your motivation to stick with a health and fitness routine is likely on the wane. Consistency and commitment are key to exercise translating to long-term results, but how is this achieved?

Louise Whiles, Head of Training, Reform Athletica, says it can work if you set short-term weekly or monthly goals that are measurable, rather than for the full year. “It’s much more achievable, and I can say has worked for me, personally and helped me stay motivated.”

Roberto Julio, Head of Training, Reform Athletica, says, “Fundamentally, I think the main problem with people losing focus is a lack of planning on how to get there step by step (week by week) - as well as setting goals that are too far out of reach, so it’s a recipe for loss of motivation.”

You can’t attempt to undo those sedentary years, spent resorting to ill-advised eating habits and unrealistic goals, says Roberta Silveira de Souza, Fitness Manager, FitNGlam. “When we try restrictive diets and hours of exercising, we realise these strategies aren’t sustainable. Hunger and tiredness are followed by frustration and [feelings of] failure.”

There are small wins you can keep an eye out for that can help you celebrate sticking to your goals and motivate you to keep going. “In my experience as a coach, the only thing that keeps you moving is progress,” says Bijo Joy, a Dubai-based personal trainer, prep coach and a regular bodybuilding competitor. “People who make quick resolutions expect quick results. Fitness has always been a journey and it will remain so. Knowing your body type and training accordingly and following a suitable diet can make you progress. And those who find little progress when they see themselves in the mirror will stay, the others will drop out.”

The most important thing is to find something you enjoy doing, if not there isn’t going to be any longevity in it. “I am a runner myself, and I do so because it makes me happy,” says Whiles. “Getting to the gym or staying physically active is hard enough for most to maintain motivation, so why make it even more of a challenge by doing something you simply don’t enjoy?”

Julio’s approach is that small steps precipitate results, not the other way around. “I aim to get clients to understand that consistency and small changes to your existing routine are more important than doing something drastic with both your workouts and nutritional habits,” he says. “Subtle adjustments are more effective and sustainable in both achieving your goals and avoiding injury.”

Silveira de Souza adds, “I evaluate each case and establish goals compatible with each client’s lifestyle. First is nutrition education, followed by training that is progressively intensified, giving the body time to adapt to permanent changes.”

That’s not to say that you can’t get killer definition after an intense routine, it’s just that short-term results rarely stick. “I’ve seen so many body transformers failing to maintain a certain look and regain the weight they had previously lost after their programme is finished,” says Manami Katsu, Personal Trainer at Warehouse Gym. “This is simply because a drastic body transformation is nowhere near sustainable for the majority of us to continue for a long period of time. I make sure to help my clients shift their mindset to be healthier and build a great training foundation while we have a programme together, so that they can even train on their own afterwards. Also, I provide a clear reverse diet plan so they will be able to gradually increase caloric intake without undesired weight gain.”

What goals do the fit set for themselves? “As a regular competitor, my goal will be obviously another stage appearance, for which I will have to give my 110 per cent,” says Joy. “Every year I need to increase the quality and quantity of my muscles because you can’t expect what your fellow competitors are bringing in. Bodybuilders normally have a gaining season and a cutting season. These seasons are goals for them.”