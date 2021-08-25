So, what should you look out for?

* Look for third-party certifications - Products certified by an independent testing facility, preferably ISO-affiliated, are unlikely to be able to claim something they do not deliver on. These details can be found on the labels of the products you pick. Go beyond ads and top-line claims -- read the small print and engage before you purchase.



* Be conscious of the usage scenario - When picking a product, look for active ingredients responsible for disinfection. Brands like Domex Surface and Floor Disinfectant have Sodium Hypochlorite as an active ingredient. It is one of the most powerful disinfectants available and works on a broad spectrum of germs like bacteria (both gram-positive and gram-negative), viruses (both enveloped viruses and more difficult to disinfect non-enveloped viruses), fungus and spores. The various scientific literature confirms that Sodium hypochlorite is fast-acting and unaffected by hard water.



* Be wary of products that try to do more than one job -- 8/10 times products that try to sell themselves as a freshening and disinfecting agent combined into one may be diluted, thereby less effective versions of products that focus on one core premise.



* Read up on the technology/science the product is using to make it happen.



* Product description sections on e-Commerce platforms, labels or the product website are good places to go searching for this information.

