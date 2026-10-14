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Global Village Season 31: Why the Floating Market is a foodie haven, with bites from Dh25

Savor seafood, dumplings, and more without breaking the bank at Global Village.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
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A stall at the Floating Market.
A stall at the Floating Market.

You might arrive at Global Village with a plan to explore the pavilions, catch a show or try one of the rides. But sooner or later, the smell of sizzling seafood, the sight of dumplings and the promise of a meal that won't empty your wallet can lead you to the Floating Market.

Set beside the water, this food spot has a way of drawing people in. Families gather around tables, friends debate what to order next, and visitors drift from one stall to another, tempted by everything from Asian street food to seafood favourites. The best part: You can sample a little of everything without committing to one expensive restaurant meal.

Flavours, by the dozen

At Madame Sushi, you can start with a chicken bun or custard bun for Dh25 each. If you're after something more substantial, there are dumplings and shrimp dishes to choose from.

What you can order:

  • Chicken bun: Dh25

  • Custard bun: Dh25

  • Shrimp chicken shuimai: Dh40

  • Chicken seafood dumpling: Dh40

  • Vegetable dumpling: Dh40

  • Butterfly shrimp: Dh50

With several options available for Dh40 or less, it's easy to mix and match dishes rather than settle for just one. Order a few different varieties for the table and everyone gets to try something new.

The budget takeaway: Start with the Dh25 buns, then add dumplings to share.

Seafood without the splurge

If seafood is what brought you here, Fatima's Mahar has scallops, squid, oysters and spicy lemon mussels on the menu.

Here's what the dishes cost:

  • Scallops: Dh45

  • Squid: Dh45

  • Oysters: Dh95

  • Spicy lemon mussels, 5 pieces: Dh45

  • Spicy lemon mussels, 10 pieces: Dh85

  • Spicy lemon mussels, 15 pieces: Dh115

The mussels are worth considering if you're visiting with friends. The larger portions let you share the dish, making it easier to sample something different without everyone ordering separately.

The budget takeaway: The five-piece mussel portion costs Dh45, while the 10-piece option works out to Dh8.50 per piece.

When you're craving something warm

Not everyone visits the Floating Market for seafood. If you're craving something warm, other stalls serve comforting soups, noodles and stir-fried dishes.

  • Tom kha gai: Dh45

  • Chilli salt dish: Dh50

  • Hong Kong noodles: Dh50

  • Stir-fried holy basil: Dh50

Whether you're after soup, noodles or something with a little spice, these dishes offer an alternative to the seafood stalls. You can also combine different orders with friends, turning lunch or dinner into a small food crawl.

The budget takeaway: With several dishes priced at Dh45 to Dh50, you can compare options before deciding what to order.

The appeal is in the choice

Perhaps that's why the Floating Market is where so many Global Village visits eventually lead. You don't need to agree on one restaurant, one cuisine or one dish. You can wander around, compare menus, order a few small plates and see what catches your eye. And hello, there's a Mango Sticky Rice beckoning at every corner, around Dh25-30 we hear.

For families keeping an eye on their spending, or friends who would rather try several dishes than spend on a single sit-down meal, that flexibility is part of the appeal.

Global Village offers plenty to see and do, but when hunger strikes, the Floating Market makes a convincing case for taking a break. Come for a quick bite, stay for another round of dumplings, and don't be surprised if your original plans have to wait a little longer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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