India's cricketer Hardik Pandya presents a creation by designer Amit Aggrawal during a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai on August 21, 2019. Image Credit: PTI and AFP

Mumbai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While the Indian cricket team is in West Indies, Hardik has been rested for the tour with an eye on managing his workload.

Dressed in a maroon attire, Pandya walked the ramp with actress Lisa Haydon and noted designer Amit Aggarwal.

Sharing a video of the event wearing the same attire on Instagram, Hardik said: "Rocked the ramp at LFW with @r.elan.official and @amitaggarwalofficial. Great collection made even better to wear with R | Elan fabrics and amazing craft of Amit Aggarwal. The best of @lakmefashionwk (sic)."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Lakme Fashion Week also shared pictures of Pandya's ramp walk and the caption read: "The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal. #RunwayAtLFW #FreeYourLips #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #LFW #LFWWF19 (sic)."