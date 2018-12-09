Mumbai resident Urvi Shetty has won the fourth season of television show ‘India’s Next Top Model’. She says it has been a unique experience that brought out the best in her.
As the winner, she gets a year-long contract with Viacom18 and Exceed Entertainment, a two nights-three days stay in Hong Kong by Dream Cruises and a Black membership card from Gold’s Gym.
“‘India’s Next Top Model Season 4’ was a one-of-a-kind experience that let me bring forth my strengths and overcome my weakness simultaneously,” Shetty said.
“This big win would not have been possible without the constant support of my parents and the makers of the show, who gave me the opportunity to bring out the best in me,” she added.
Commenting on Shetty’s win, judge Malaika Arora said: “I’m extremely proud to see Urvi winning the show. She has been one of the strongest contestants and consistent with her performances. Urvi took on every challenge with a lot of confidence and I really admire her for that.”
Nisha Yadav and Rushali Yadav were chosen as the first and second runners-up, respectively.
The show began with 13 women battling it out. With the theme ‘More Than Just a Face’, this season saw the women balancing power and beauty.
The season, as a first, had a power-packed finale in Singapore.