Priyanka Chopra Jonas11-1683029034635
Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who walked the Met Gala carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, sported a diamond necklace worth around Rs 204 crore (Dh91,508,116.91 or around $25 million).

The 11.6-carat diamond statement piece from Bulgari has a Laguna Blu diamond — the largest in Bulgari — perfectly complementing her sexy black gown with thigh-high slit from fashion designer, Valentino.

The couple opted for the colour black for their appearance.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas1-1683029040173
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Image Credit: Reuters

The theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and the dress code was in honour of the late fashion designer, who was the creative mind behind Chanel from 1983 till his death in 2019.

The statement piece is said to go to auction at Sotheby’s Luxury Week in Geneva on May 12.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas has been garnering accolades for her recently released streaming series ‘Citadel’, in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.