Go on a shopping spree with a cause, as a fashion pop-up featuring Lebanese and Emirati designers launches in Abu Dhabi.
For three months, starting from January 9, fashionistas can pick from clothing, accessories and jewellery created by Lebanese designers along with a collection by Emirati designers from Taa’ Group at the Beirut Pop Up at Galleria Al Maryah Island.
The collaboration between the mall and the Lebanese Business Council (LBC) in Abu Dhabi comes after the August 2020 Beirut explosion with the aim to support the Lebanese design and fashion industry while also preserving Lebanon’s heritage by empowering traditional craftsmanship.
The pop-up is located on Level 3 of Galleria Al Maryah Island and will display over 50 Lebanese designers as well as approximately 10 designers from Taa’.