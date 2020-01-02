Image Credit: Supplied

London-based fashion brand - Lipsy, gears up for the party season with the launch of their AW’19 collection for women and young girls, in collaboration with the British style icon – Abbey Clancy and her daughter Sophia Crouch. The star-studded capsule collection is now available at their newly launched store in Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah until January 2020.

After the successful collaboration in 2018, this season, Clancy was keen to take the collection one step further by introducing a new ‘mini me’ range to her already impressive catalogue with Lipsy. Following in her mother’s modelling footsteps, eldest daughter Sophia joins the team to become the face of the new Lipsy Girl ‘Mini Me’ collection.

Abbey and Sophia are the first mother and daughter celebrity duo to front a high-street brands collection. Using her expert style credentials, Abbey elevates her latest collaboration to a state of confidence far beyond high street competitors.

The new capsule collection was launched within the grand settings of the newly opened store at Nakheel Mall.

Taking inspiration from the Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dolce & Gabbana’s Catwalk Shows, Lipsy has crafted designs and silhouettes to complement both Mother and Daughter.

The collections translate strong references to luxe glam in the form of Cornelli lace artwork and baroque detailing, as well as a multitude of textures such as beading, sequins and feather hems for stand out occasion wear. Flattering displays of ruched fabrics flaunt feminine curves, whilst miniature skater styles add a playful flounce for the mini fashionistas.

Commenting on the new collection, Abbey said; “I really want women to feel glamourous when they’re wearing my collection. A perfectly fitting dress or a sharp tailored suit can create such a confident mindset in women that they believe they have the confidence to take on anything. Make every walk a catwalk! This collection makes me feel confident, sexy and glamourous - I really hope it does the same for other women”.

Select dresses and separates with applique lace and faux leather create the perfect pairing to capture the fantasy of winter fashion, Abbey’s favourite season.

Mini Me - Sophia’s Collection

Fairy-tale festivities, playdates and birthday soirees are set to take a stylish turn with Sophia x Lipsy Girl collection, designed for little ladies aged 5-14, this sweet selection of day to play looks has all occasions covered. Sophia’s debut collection is perfect for all occasions; making sure they’re subtly coordinating with her Mother in the chicest way possible.

Looking chic isn’t limited to party dressing; this season’s must-haves, key wardrobe staples include the ‘high shine’ puffa jacket. This stylish, on-trend outerwear piece will suit all ages with its head turning shine, finished with a lavish faux-fur hood lining.

Abbey further said; ‘Sophia’s styles are not replicas of my own; I just don’t feel this would have worked. As a Mother I wouldn’t feel comfortable with my daughters wearing exactly what I do, just mini versions. I’ve worked closely with the design team at Lipsy to ensure we take elements of my collection, be it colour ways, prints or design details and incorporated that onto a style that’s age appropriate, fun and girly for Sophia’s range. Of course, they complement one another, I can’t wait for us to wear our feather dresses together, but mine is perfect for me, and Sophia’s is perfect for her. They’re both super stylish, but mine’s sexier, Sophia’s is playful and fun… the way it should be’.

The Lipsy Mini Me collection has enchanting adornments, a perennial favourite for the party season, add a touch of magic to any ensemble whether peppered across your accessories or worn head-to-toe for the all-out extra effect. Sophia’s collection, like her Mother’s, doesn’t shy away from sparkle. Ruffles and frills are translated from stylish sophistication into a cutesy ballerina’esque look whilst ombre decadent sequins are dialed up to max for extra vibrancy- radiating that fun party princess perfection. It’s all in the details for the debut of Sophia’s ‘Mini Me’ collection, as Abbey and Sophia can be seen embracing their feather hems and trims.