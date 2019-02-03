Actress Kangana Ranaut says walking the ramp for Anushree Reddy made her feel sexy again.
The actress had been busy filming ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, out now in the UAE, which is packed with stunts.
Ranaut got dolled up in a feminine and elegant lehenga choli by Reddy at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) summer-resort 2019 on Saturday.
“I love walking the ramp, and for Anushree... I love her clothes. I was telling her that for a while when I was doing this warrior film, I’ve not felt sexy for a while,” Ranaut said. “The way she has dressed me up and the way she has done my hair, I feel very polished, chic and sexy at the same time. I am very happy to be here.”
Ranaut was also happy to talk about the love and appreciation that has come her way for ‘Manikarnika’, but refused to answer queries surrounding the controversies over the film out of respect for her commitment as a showstopper.
“Women are very strong and that’s why they do things which test them emotionally,” she said. “Strength is not about muscles, because we are not in the age where we have to go and hunt. In today’s time and age, what is your emotional strength, what is your mental strength... that is true strength.”