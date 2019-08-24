Bollywood actresses Pooja Hegde, Diana Penty, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week winter-festive 2019 on Friday.

Hegde turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy while Diana, Tara and Rakul Preet closed the shows for Riddhi Mehra, Nachiket Barve and veteran Ritu Kumar, respectively.

The ‘Mohenjo Daro’ actress wore a purple lehenga-choli with intricate mint green-coloured meenakari detailing, and a contrasting silver dupatta. She completed her look with a glossy makeup and open beach wavy hair.

The model-turned-actress who returned to the runway said that her journey from the ramp to films and to ramp again had made it a “full circle”.

On her look, she said: “I would definitely choose a similar look as it gives a modern twist to the traditional outfit.”

Penty wore an ivory lehenga that had a lot of surface texturing and pearl embellishment with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, walked the ramp wearing a bohemian look. She wore a slip dress paired with a white, full-sleeved blouse, layered with long tassles, and knee-length black boots.

Singh, who was last seen in the movie ‘De De Pyaar De’, looked beautiful in a black and silver jumpsuit and a sheer tulle cape.