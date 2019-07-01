Daisaku Kadokawa is known for wearing the kimono while carrying out official duties

This combination photo shows a woman wearing a kimono during an award ceremony of the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition in Fukuoka, Japan on April 13, 2019, left, and reality star Kim Kardashian West at the 2018 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2018. West has earned some backlash from Japanese people and others on social media who object to her appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono as part of the name of her upcoming shapewear line. West announced her Kimono Solutionwear on Instagram, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Some people on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take centuries-old kimono clothing. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai, left, and Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Image Credit: AP

The Kimono-loving mayor of the Japanese city of Kyoto on Monday sent a letter to American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West asking her to reconsider trademarking “kimono” as the name of her new lingerie brand.

“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavours and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care,” wrote Kyoto Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa, who is known for always wearing the kimono while carrying out official duties.

The mayor said not only Japanese but also foreign tourists often stroll around Kyoto wearing kimono, adding his city is trying to have the “Kimono culture” registered on Unesco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, reports the Kyodo News Agency.

“We think that the names for ‘kimono’ are the asset shared with all humanity who love kimono and its culture, therefore they should not be monopolised,” Kadokawa wrote.

A spokeswoman of the city’s Traditional Industries Section said the message has been sent to Kardashian West in English by post and in an email, as well as being posted onto the Mayor’s official Facebook page.

However, the city is yet to receive a reply from the TV star.

Kardashian West released details about her upcoming Kimono Solutionwear collection on social media last week. “Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work,” she wrote.

However, her announcement was slammed on social media, with people creating a pun hashtag “#KimOhNo” to pour scorn on the name.

Kadokawa, who is serving his third term as mayor of Kyoto, began wearing the kimono soon after he was elected in 2008. He does so in support of the traditional industry, reports Kyodo.