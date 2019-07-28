A model presents a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 27, 2019. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Noemi Cassanelli / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Diana Penty stole the limelight at the FDCI India Couture Week (2019) on Saturday as she walked the ramp for designer Gaurav Gupta.

The ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ actress wore a green-grey, sculpted mermaid gown. With winged eyeliner, glossy make-up and a French bun, the actress wore a diamond feather-shaped earrings cum ear cuff to complete her look.

“I have always loved being on the ramp. And with Gaurav, it’s always special. I have been a fan of Gaurav Gupta and have been wearing his creations for a while now. I love his aesthetics, his finesse and his sculpting which he is known for. He is a perfect red carpet go-to,” said Penty.

“But when I’m off the screen, I’m laid back and love street style. Not at all a heels person, I will be spotted in a sneaker, jeans and a shirt or something easy-breezy at most of the time,” she said.

On the work front, Penty will be seen making a special appearance in ‘Khandaani Shafakhanaa’, scheduled to release in India on August 2.

Models present creations by designer Gaurav Gupta during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 27, 2019. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / AFP / Noemi Cassanelli / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Image Credit: AFP

Marking 15 years of his journey in the fashion industry, designer Gupta launched his jewellery line ‘Gaurav Gupta Occasions Fine Jewellery’ as he showcased his couture collection ‘Undercurrent’.

Models walked the ramp wearing outfits inspired by the undercurrent that prevails beneath the sea level and the waves of the ocean, and accessorised by the designer’s handmade timeless jewellery pieces, made with finely cut diamonds and moulded in white gold.

Gupta’s joint venture label line consisted of 50 pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and ear cuffs.

Speaking about his new venture, Gupta said: “I have been wanting to launch couture jewellery for many years and this was the perfect moment to make the big announcement. This is true couture jewellery. It is for the extremely discerning clients. Even though these are statement pieces, they are timeless,” said Gupta. The collection will be available for retail at Gupta’s store in Mehrauli here.

The garments which the designer termed as “progressive” were indigenous to the brand — a lot of sculpting techniques were used in most of the pieces. There were gowns for the brides with sculpted sleeves and shoulders, functional, dramatic bustles, lightweight corseted saris and pantsuits, made of organzas, tulles, net and georgette, and with prominent use of Japanese bugle beads, feathers and pearl work. There was a section of contemporary bridal wear with textured chikankari and zardozi work.

For the menswear range, Gupta used a lot of jacquard and rubia fabric — used in making bandhgalas, tuxedos and shewanis.

The colour palette ranged from black, lava grey, ivories, whites, pale and nude pinks, champagnes and soft violets.

“The collection is a kind of gatsby mixed with fantasy, at the same time fun and wearable. It’s all very kind of progressive,” Gupta said.