Any fan of South Korean boy group BTS knows how challenging it can be to grab up merchandise related to the septet before it’s sold out and gone forever.
Now, ARMY in the UAE are closer than ever to one of BTS’ most popular fashion collaborations — the Voyager collection with sportswear brand Fila.
The space-themed line of T-shirts, shoes, bags and more is now exclusively available at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai and on the Middle East website.
The much-anticipated collection sold out 24 hours after the release in the US, and some of the pieces are notoriously hard to get your hands on because of how popular they are.
The collection features graphic galaxy prints, zodiac signs and constellations, and many pieces are designed in keeping with the group’s signature colour: purple.
Fila first signed on the members — RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin — as brand ambassadors in October 2019.
Other brand collaborations with the global stars include Starbucks and Baskin Robbins in Korea, doll maker Mattle and Korean electronics giant Samsung.