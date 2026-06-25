A dangerous discipline

There is a well-established link between competitive pressure and eating disorders. As Dr Mountford explains, research does show that athletes who participate in sports that emphasise leanness are at higher risk of developing restrictive eating patterns.

The desire for agility can slip into rigid food rules, calorie obsession and significant loss. “This can develop into clinically significant anorexia, a condition that does not discriminate between recreational athletes and professionals. It is easy to hide disordered eating under the socially accepted narrative of discipline, clean eating, or intense training, which means symptoms are often missed until the physical consequences become hard to ignore,” she says.

For female athletes, the warning signs can be especially misunderstood. The most serious warning sign, is the loss of the menstrual cycle. “Many assume this happens because of hard training, but it is actually a marker that the body no longer has enough fuel to function properly.

This condition, known as functional hypothalamic amenorrhea, is not a badge of elite performance,” explains Dr Mountford. It signals hormonal disruption, depleted energy and an increased risk of bone loss. “If ignored, it can lead to fractures, long term fertility issues, and chronic health complications. Restoring regular nutrition and reducing training load are essential steps, not optional ones.”