Dubai launches scriptwriting talent program with NFTS and Prime Video

From the NFTS perspective, the partnership reflects the growing ambition of the region’s storytelling community. Jon Wardle, Director of NFTS, highlighted both the pace and potential of that growth. “The appetite for ambitious, globally resonant storytelling across the UAE is growing at remarkable speed. When Prime Video and Dubai Media Council asked us to support their ongoing work together, it spoke volumes about the high regard for NFTS specific training. This pioneering new programme allows us to bring our industry-leading approach directly to emerging talent in the region. Working alongside the Dubai Films and Games Commission and Prime Video, we’re looking forward to equipping an exciting new wave of creative voices with the tools, industry insight, and confidence to take their stories to the world.”