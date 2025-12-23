Dubai launches scriptwriting talent program with NFTS and Prime Video

At its core, the program is about timing
Dubai is sharpening its focus on the future of scripted storytelling. In a significant move for the emirate’s creative ecosystem, the Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC) has partnered with the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) and Prime Video to launch a new Talent Development Program designed to fast-track the next generation of scriptwriting and production talent in the city.
Announced by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 22, 2025, the initiative targets emerging Dubai-based writers and producers who are ready to take the next step in their careers. Running from January 26 to January 30, 2026, the intensive, week-long program will guide participants through the full journey of developing original scripted television projects—right from shaping an idea to pitching it to industry decision-makers.
At its core, the program is about timing. It is aimed at creatives who already have industry experience and are at a critical stage of professional growth, where the right mentorship and exposure can make the difference between a promising concept and a commission-ready project. Over five days, participants will work on original scripted television ideas intended for the global market, while gaining a realistic understanding of how the international screen industry operates.
The structure blends creative craft with commercial insight. Alongside hands-on development sessions, the program will delve into the practical realities of scripted television—audience strategy, marketing, packaging and international co-production models. The goal is not only to help participants refine their stories, but to equip them with the tools needed to position those stories effectively in today’s competitive global landscape.
Training will be led by producer, screenwriter and NFTS Senior Tutor Matt Delargy, whose credits include Nowhere Boy, Ripper Street and Black Death, alongside Adrian Banyard, a senior executive at London-based Big Light Productions. Participants will also learn directly from leading creatives, Amazon MGM Studios executives and specialist NFTS tutors through tailored masterclasses, workshops, mentoring sessions and pitching labs. Together, these sessions will cover concept and character development, narrative structure and the strategies that help projects travel across borders.
For the Dubai Films and Games Commission, the programme is part of a broader, long-term vision. The DFGC, which operates under the Dubai Media Council, has been steadily working to strengthen local production capabilities, develop homegrown talent and position Dubai as a regional production hub through close collaboration with international industry leaders.
Hesham Al Olama, CEO of the Dubai Films and Games Commission, underscored the strategic importance of this focus. “Developing creative talent is key to building a sustainable and globally competitive film and television industry. This programme reflects the Dubai Films and Games Commission’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s creative professionals through world-class training, industry expertise and international platforms. By collaborating with leading global institutions such as the National Film and Television School and Prime Video, we aim to nurture a new generation of storytellers and producers capable of developing distinctive content that reflects Dubai’s culture and ethos while also resonating with global audiences.”
From the NFTS perspective, the partnership reflects the growing ambition of the region’s storytelling community. Jon Wardle, Director of NFTS, highlighted both the pace and potential of that growth. “The appetite for ambitious, globally resonant storytelling across the UAE is growing at remarkable speed. When Prime Video and Dubai Media Council asked us to support their ongoing work together, it spoke volumes about the high regard for NFTS specific training. This pioneering new programme allows us to bring our industry-leading approach directly to emerging talent in the region. Working alongside the Dubai Films and Games Commission and Prime Video, we’re looking forward to equipping an exciting new wave of creative voices with the tools, industry insight, and confidence to take their stories to the world.”
Prime Video’s involvement brings a global commissioning lens to the programme—one that bridges local creativity with international audiences. Nicole Clemens, Vice President and Head of International Originals at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, emphasised the role of collaboration in building sustainable creative economies. “At Prime Video, we believe that great storytelling flourishes when the talent behind it is supported, nurtured, and given the resources to shine. We also recognise that the growth of a local creative economy requires collaboration between industry, government, and academia. We are therefore proud to partner with the Dubai Film and Games Commission and the UK’s National Film and Television School (NFTS) to support and invest in Dubai’s emerging creative talent.”
She added that initiatives like this go beyond individual projects. “Initiatives such as this Talent Development Programme will help equip aspiring scriptwriters and producers with the skills and guidance they need to succeed. By nurturing local voices and strengthening the wider creative ecosystem, we aim to connect richly diverse and rooted stories to audiences around the world.”
Practicality is a defining feature of the programme. According to Ayesha bin Kalli, Head of Talent Development at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, the emphasis is firmly on translating creative vision into viable screen projects. “The programme places strong emphasis on the creative process alongside the practical realities of developing and pitching scripted projects. Participants will have the space to explore ideas, shape characters and refine narrative direction, while also receiving direct feedback from industry professionals. By the end of the programme, they will have a clearer understanding of how creative vision is translated into film and television projects that can move forward in today’s global market.”
Throughout the week, participants will work through an immersive development process that builds toward a final, industry-standard pitch. The programme will culminate in a dedicated pitching session, where projects will be presented to a panel that includes Amazon MGM Studios executives, NFTS tutors, regional commissioners and UAE-based production partners. The final day will also feature a panel discussion on the future of series production in the Middle East and North Africa, followed by a networking reception designed to spark collaboration and long-term professional connections.
Applications are now open to Dubai-based professionals with existing industry experience. The programme will select eight two-person teams, with at least one member required to have a broadcast credit and one serving as the lead producer. Applications close at 5.00 pm (Dubai time) on Monday, January 12, 2026, and must be submitted in PDF format via email to info@dfgc.ae.
As Dubai continues to invest in its creative infrastructure, this initiative signals a clear intent: to move local stories confidently onto the global stage—and to ensure the talent behind them has the skills, support and industry access to make that leap.
