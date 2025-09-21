Does your Dubai weekend set your week—or the other way around? Here's how to win

Sunday isn’t a rehearsal for Monday. It’s your stage.
It’s Sunday. Your weekend is winding down, and instead of feeling refreshed, you’re already dreading Monday. The big question: Does your weekend set the tone for your week, or does the looming week dictate how your weekend feels? Spoiler: It’s a little bit of both, but the power still remains with you.
Here’s the truth: Sundays are like that bite you didn’t know you needed—they can either soothe you, energise you, or leave you feeling bitter and hollow. Treat them right, and you can stride into Monday with swagger. Ignore them, and you’re signing up for the week with a side of existential dread.
So how do you reclaim your Sunday and make it your own little power move?
Yes, the laundry is there. Yes, your emails are piling up. But Sunday isn’t a rehearsal for Monday. It’s your stage. Netflix binges, naps, or staring at the ceiling counting the ceiling tiles? Totally valid. Own it.
A brisk walk, a little yoga, or a full-blown dance party in your living room—your body will thank you. Movement resets the mood and signals to your brain: You’re still human, not a robot drowning in emails.
Cooking on Sunday doesn’t have to be a chore. Whip up something quick, delicious, and nourishing. Bonus points if it makes Monday mornings feel like you’ve got your life together. Even if you don’t.
Make a loose roadmap for the week. A couple of intentions and priorities are enough. Avoid a bullet-pointed, 12-hour schedule that screams panic. Remember: control the controllables, leave the rest for Monday.
Read that trashy novel, hit a spa, scroll aimlessly through TikTok. Sundays are prime real estate for self-indulgence. If it makes your heart happy, it’s non-negotiable.
Pause around golden hour, take a breath, and reflect. Even if it’s just a mental note: I did my thing. I rested. I’m ready-ish for Monday. This tiny ritual can anchor your mood for the week ahead.
The moral? Your weekend absolutely has the power to set your week—but only if you wield it like a pro. A Sunday well-spent is Monday won, in spirit if not in inbox zero. Take the reins, embrace it, and remember: the weekend isn’t just a pause, it’s your launchpad.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox