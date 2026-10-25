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Diwali 2026 in the UAE: Fireworks, festivals, temples and where to celebrate

Dubai's Festival of Lights runs November 2 to 12. Here's where to celebrate across the UAE

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 this year, and celebrations across the UAE begin the week before.
Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 this year, and celebrations across the UAE begin the week before.
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Dubai: Diwali falls on Sunday, November 8 this year, and celebrations across the UAE begin the week before. There's a riverside festival at Souk Al Seef, temple prayers in Abu Dhabi and community events in Dubai's residential neighbourhoods. Here is where to mark the Festival of Lights.

Dubai's Festival of Lights

Dubai's official Diwali programme runs citywide from November 2 to 12 as part of the emirate's retail calendar. It is organised with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. The programme includes:

  • Fireworks at selected destinations

  • Diya painting and rangoli workshops

  • Music and dance performances

  • Festive offers across malls and gold retailers

Visit Dubai also lists prizes including gold coins, gold bars and vouchers.

Most activities are free. Fireworks venues and timings are expected to be announced closer to the date.

When: November 2 to 12
Where: Citywide, Dubai
Price: Most events free

Noor: Festival of Lights

Noor returns for its third edition at Souk Al Seef, beside Dubai Creek. It is produced by Teamwork Arts with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. The programme includes:

  • Live music, dance and storytelling

  • Cultural processions

  • Stand-up comedy

  • Rangoli workshops

  • Traditional drumming

  • A choreographed fireworks display

Previous editions have been free to attend.

When: November 7 and 8
Where: Souk Al Seef, Dubai

Global Village

The India Pavilion at Global Village usually marks Diwali with a festive mela, rangoli and weekend fireworks. Last year, vendors there sold gold-plated jewellery, bangles, saris and Kashmiri textiles, and a group of UAE-based artists created a large rangoli on site. Season 31 opened on October 14, and this year's Diwali dates are yet to be announced.

When: To be announced
Where: Global Village, Dubai

Celebrations in your community

Dubai Holding Communities is hosting Diwali events across 17 neighbourhoods, including Al Furjan, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Discovery Gardens, Villanova, Remraam, Dubai Wharf, Bay Square and Jumeirah Islands. Dates and timings vary by community. Details are available from Dubai Holding Community Management on 800 DubaiCM.

When: Varies by community
Where: Dubai Holding communities
Price: Free

BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi

The Mandir will hold Diwali celebrations from November 6 to 10. The programme includes:

  • Pujas

  • Maha Annakut Darshan, a display of food offerings traditionally prepared for the Hindu New Year

  • Cultural performances and festive activities

The Mandir is normally closed on Mondays, but it will open on Monday, November 9 for the festival.

For those who can’t attend in person, the Dhanteras Pujan will be webcast on Friday, November 6 at 8.30pm UAE time.

The Mandir drew around 60,000 visitors over Diwali last year. All visitors must register in advance through mandir.ae or the Mandir Abu Dhabi app, as there is no walk-in entry. Modest clothing is required, with shoulders and knees covered.

When: November 6 to 10
Where: Abu Mureikhah, Abu Dhabi
Price: Free, with registration

Hindu Temple, Jebel Ali

Dubai's Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali's Worship Village draws large numbers of worshippers on Lakshmi Puja night. In Dubai, the muhurat (auspicious time) for Lakshmi Puja on November 8 falls between 5.58pm and 7.56pm, so expect queues in the early evening.

When: Sunday, November 8
Where: Worship Village, Jebel Ali, Dubai
Price: Free

Shopping in Meena Bazaar and the Gold Souk

Meena Bazaar in Bur Dubai gets busy in the days before the festival, with shoppers buying diyas, rangoli colours, sweets and festive clothes. Across the creek, the Gold Souk in Deira sees its busiest evening on Dhanteras, Friday, November 6, when many families buy gold. On October 22, 24K gold was priced at Dh493.75 a gram, below last Diwali's Dh512.25.

When: Dhanteras, Friday, November 6
Where: Meena Bazaar, Bur Dubai, and the Gold Souk, Deira
Price: Varies

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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