Dubai: Dubai hotels will soon be able to check their carbon emission as well as their peers’ using results from a Carbon Calculator software.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) on Tuesday announced that it will provide hotels in Dubai with an individual Hotel Emission Analysis Report that shows an overview of each establishment’s emission performance in comparison to other hotels.

Using the Carbon Calculator software, hotels will be given recommendations for improvement by referring them to the ‘12 Steps Towards Sustainability’ manual, launched by Dubai Tourism last year.

The Hotel Emission Analysis report has been launched in line with the UAE’s 2021 National Agenda to promote sustainable growth, reinforcing Dubai’s position as the smartest city in the world and role model in energy efficiency.

Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST), an initiative under Dubai Tourism, in 2017 launched the Carbon Calculator software, a tool developed to measure the carbon footprint of Dubai’s hospitality sector. The emirate’s hotel establishments were mandated to record and submit their emission sources, across electricity, district cooling, water and waste, allowing the findings to be collated for valuable industry insight.

Apart from identifying an industry benchmark across all hotel classifications, the Hotel Emission Analysis Report will provide an overview of each hotel’s emission performance aimed at further encouraging the implementation of sustainable practices across their operations.

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director — Tourism Development and Investments, Dubai Tourism, said the report has been developed as a targeted manual to guide hotels on the sustainability performance of their properties.

“It [the report] will provide a cohesive understanding of where they stand comparatively among their industry peers on an annual basis, identifying where improvements can be made to facilitate further resource management, in turn reducing the industry’s collective carbon footprint,” Lootah said.