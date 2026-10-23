Antibiotics raise a different question. They can strip out beneficial bacteria, and studies have linked antibiotic exposure to treatment outcomes. Dr Abdelbaky notes that this falls short of proving cause. Both experts are adamant that necessary antibiotics must never be skipped. “Antibiotics can affect the gut microbiome, but they are also life-saving medications and should be taken when clinically indicated,” says Dr Kashyap. For cancer patients, treating infection promptly can be especially important.