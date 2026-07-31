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Are Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez getting married soon? Matching diamond rings spark buzz

The couple are currently holidaying in Mallorca, Spain

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez

Diamond rings, a luxury yacht and a sun-soaked Spanish escape, and naturally the fans had questions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have found themselves back in the wedding rumour spotlight after the couple were spotted wearing matching diamond rings during their holiday in Mallorca. The jewellery sighting was enough to send fans into celebration mode, with speculation quickly spreading that the pair could be heading down the aisle.

But before anyone starts picking wedding outfits, there's a new update: Reports claiming the couple would marry on August 1 have reportedly been dismissed, with no ceremony expected to take place this weekend.

A ring sighting sends fans into wedding detective mode

The latest round of speculation began when Ronaldo and Rodríguez were photographed enjoying their Mallorca getaway, with both wearing striking diamond rings. Media reports soon suggested that the couple, who have been engaged for almost a year, could finally be making their long-awaited vows official.

Some reports, including The Sun, even pointed to the fairytale-like Quinta da Regaleira in Sintra, Portugal, as a possible wedding location. However, the historic estate reportedly continued normal public operations, including visitor schedules and planned events, casting doubt on the claims.

However, according to HOLA report, there was no wedding planned for the immediate future and that includes the weekend.

Still, the matching rings were enough to keep fans guessing.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s love story has been wedding-ready for years

The speculation comes after years of public affection between the football superstar and the model, who share a family together and have often spoken about their future.

Ronaldo proposed to Rodríguez last year, with Georgina later showing off her engagement ring on social media, officially confirming what fans had long suspected.

The couple has never hidden their desire to marry. In previous comments, Ronaldo opened up about his hopes for the big day, joking that he wanted to arrive at his wedding with a major football trophy in hand.

“I hope to arrive at my wedding with the champion’s trophy,” he said, as once quoted by The Sun.

Speaking about why he wanted to marry Rodríguez, Ronaldo added:

“I’m going to marry her because I believe it’s the right time. Not just because she’s the mother of my children — but because she’s the person I love most.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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