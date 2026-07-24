How everyday diamond rings are redefining bridal jewellery in Dubai

Solitaire Jewels, the natural diamond house with boutiques in Dubai and Kuwait, has watched the shift arrive in its own order book. The brand reports that close to 50-70% of its bridal clients now buy an everyday diamond ring before choosing the bridal piece - a pattern it did not see two years ago, when a bride typically came for the wedding day and nothing else. What she asks for now, the house observes, is a ring that will earn its place on her hand daily: slim enough for the office, fine enough for the evening.