The idea of growing older gracefully is a noble one. In this day and age, looking fresh is not just a matter of vanity but an essential to boost confidence. However, gravity finds us all, no matter how many skin detox drinks you gulp or how diligently you hit the gym. One of the many consequences of ageing, as many people find, is that your resting face will look annoyed even when you’re in a perfectly jovial mood.

Luckily, an increase in futuristic non-invasive cosmetic procedures — advanced lasers, deft fillers, and resurfacing treatments — offer, when done in progression and with restraint, subtle changes without the scalpel.

People have seen transformations and are becoming more knowledgeable. Also, the newer anti-ageing treatments are simpler with less side effects and are more effective. - Dr Sanjay Parashar, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation

Rising popularity

From the last decade, the beauty industry has witnessed a boom in anti-ageing and wrinkle-removal solutions with many new products and procedures emerging daily to cater to these needs. “There is a significant increase in awareness about self-image, with social media and exposure,” says Dr Sanjay Parashar, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Cocoona Centre for Aesthetic Transformation. “People have seen transformations and are becoming more knowledgeable. Also, the newer anti-ageing treatments are simpler with less side effects and are more effective.”

Dr Syed Shah, Senior Consultant Dermatology and Mohs Micrographic Surgery at DermaSurge by Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Silicon Oasis, adds: “As anti-aging is defined as slowing, preventing, or reversing the aging process, people who are socially and culturally under pressure, and more wealthy economically, seek early detection, prevention, and treatments of age-related procedures and medicine.”

Taking a philosophical point of view, Vasilisa Charitidi, Medical Aesthetician, Eternel Clinic, Jumeirah and co-founder of a clean skin line The Skin Fuel, opines that when we try to observe why something becomes popular, such as anti-aging trends and treatments, we need to consider that, for better or for worse, we live in a fast-track online connected society that wants everything and everyone to be presented as fresh and polished as can be.

“We all want to look good and feel good by looking good for as long as possible,” says Charitidi. “This in my opinion is what anti-ageing stands for. To stand against. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to feel and look your best, as long as the criteria of your personal beauty is not manipulated by the different platforms out there affecting them.”

New trends

Health and wellness also came into focus hugely amid the global pandemic, and the year gone by saw a significant rise in demand for beauty treatments. It was no longer enough to rely on primers and highlighters for a healthy glow; people wanted something more effective to rejuvenate the skin at a more meaningful level. So, what are the latest anti-ageing trends in 2022?

“Botulinum and filler injections remains the number one antiaging treatment worldwide,” says Dr Parashar. “Lasers can help renew skin cells and tighten natural collagen of the face, while radiofrequency and plasma-based devices are fast gaining popularity and are effective for anti-aging.”

While Botox remains most in demand, the new treatment on the horizon, according to Dr Shah includes super Botox – DAX, a long-acting neuromodulator. “Besides, there are cellulite treatments such as resonic high-frequency sound wave treatment and QWO cellulite injection treatment and topicals featuring antioxidants and retinol formulations.”

Charitidi adds, “New advanced technologies are stepping into the market with minimal or no downtime: cold lasers and collagen bio-stimulators, just to name a few.”

The best skincare treatments are the ones that fit your skin type and individual concerns and needs, says Dr Parashar. The most common anti-aging trends that people seek are Botox, fillers, laser, Ultherapy and Vivace. “In fact I recommend Ultherapy and Vivace as the best treatments for anti-aging that are not only non-invasive, painless and effective, but also give great results.”

In Dr Shah’s experience, a mix of injectables, lasers, HIFU and ultrasound treatments, fat reduction cryoliolysis, and surgical intervention is most popular. “I would suggest ultrasound treatments, cool sculpting, laser treatments, IPL, neuromodulator, PRP and a mix of the above for the best results.”