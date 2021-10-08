Image Credit: Supplied

Brief us on Al Ain Poultry’s ranges of eggs.

Al Ain Poultry Farm, established in 1979, is today one of the largest in the UAE, producing 8 million broilers and around 129 million eggs annually. To meet consumers’ growing needs, Al Ain Farms has developed rich and diverse ranges that keep expanding year on year. Al Ain Farms’ eggs include eight different formats and six different sizes. Freshness and quality are fundamental criteria for consumers, and this is why we do not use any hormones or antibiotics in our products, which are delivered from farm to shop in 24 hours. Made in the heart of the UAE, we ensure all our products are always of the best quality and taste, serving the communities across all regions of the country.

The pandemic has changed the consumption pattern of people — have you noticed any changes in the past 18 months?

The consumption of eggs has grown during the pandemic. People spent more time at home, and this led to an increase in cooking, and consequently in the use of eggs for meal preparations. Furthermore, consumers became more conscious about eating healthy and taking care of their own physical and mental wellness. Eggs still remain one of the main sources of protein.

How does Al Ain Poultry maintain an edge over other players in the UAE’s eggs industry?

At Al Ain Farms, we give priority to quality and freshness. Being a local company, we ensure delivery of fresh eggs and chicken from farm to shop within 24 hours. We neither use antibiotics nor hormones at any stage. These characteristics enable us to reassure consumers about the source and quality of our products.