Al Ain animal shelter faces closure, seeks urgent help to care for 224 rescues
A community-run animal shelter in Al Ain that has cared for hundreds of rescued dogs and cats since 2022 may have to close its doors by the end of the year unless it finds new sponsors.
Six Hounds & Co currently looks after 224 animals, mostly dogs and cats, along with one rather unexpected resident: a sheep. Founder Anso Stander told Gulf News that the shelter is now working to find homes for as many of its animals as possible while it seeks the financial backing it needs to keep going.
"It has been tough," she said, explaining that the past year has brought challenges the shelter had not faced before. With so many animals in her care, she added, she does not yet know where they would all go if the shelter were unable to continue.
Since it opened in 2022, Six Hounds & Co has relied almost entirely on the generosity of the local community. Donations, volunteer time and support from residents have covered food, veterinary care and the daily running costs of looking after a large number of animals.
That support has been the shelter's backbone, but the founder said this year has been especially difficult. Keeping up with the costs of care has become a constant effort, and the shelter now needs steady sponsorship to plan beyond the coming months.
"If we don't get sponsors, we might have to shut down," she said.
In the meantime, the team's priority is the animals themselves. The shelter is encouraging families and individuals across the UAE to consider adopting or fostering, whether that means giving a permanent home to a dog or cat, or offering temporary care while longer-term arrangements are found.
Many of the animals have been with the shelter for some time and are used to people, other pets and daily routines, which the founder hopes will make them easier to settle into new homes.
How to help
The shelter is looking for support in several forms:
Adoption and fostering: Residents interested in giving an animal a home can contact the shelter directly.
Donations: Food, supplies and contributions towards veterinary costs remain essential.
Volunteering: Extra hands help with feeding, cleaning, walking and socialising the animals.
Despite the uncertainty, the founder remains hopeful that the community that helped build Six Hounds & Co will come together once more. For her, the idea is clear: Making sure every one of the 224 animals in her care, the sheep included, ends up somewhere safe and loved.