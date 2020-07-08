Dubai: Wild Wadi is set to re-open its doors this weekend on Friday July 10, welcoming guests back for family entertainment and aquatic adventure in one of Dubai’s most iconic water parks.
To celebrate its re-opening, Wild Wadi Waterpark is inviting residents to enjoy thrilling rides, while enjoying views of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, with a special price of Dh99. The Single Day Ticket offer can be availed on any selected day before July23 , while those looking to extend the fun can opt for the Ultimate Wadi Pass priced at Dh297, which offers unlimited access for three months until 30th September. Summer pass tickets are limited in quantity.
Wild Wadi offers exciting rides and attractions for families, thrill-seekers and those simply looking to stay cool in the summer heat. Throughout the park, paths have been resurfaced with anti-slip flooring that disperses heat so that guests can stay comfortable and cool while they explore, even at the hottest time of the day.
Key info:
Location: Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Beach Road
Offer: Dh99 before July 23 or Dh297 for unlimited use for three months until September 30, 2020