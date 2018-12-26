With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, here are the top picks for places to celebrate in the UAE capital
Free Entry
Loca
Celebrating 2019 in style in Abu Dhabi, Loca will bring in the New Year with a Mexican style fiesta. There will be free entry and live entertainment, starting from 8pm and onwards. You are encouraged to book your table early because the lively venue will fill up quick.
Location The Galleria on Al Maryah Island Cost Free entry, a la carte Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
The Scene
Enjoy an a la carte dinner at The Scene, without worrying about entry costs or beverage packages. Celebrate New Year’s Eve celebrations with Yas Marina fireworks display.
Location Yas Marina Cost a la carte Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Cipriani Yas Island
This New Year’s Eve, Cipriani Yas Island, will have a live jazz band followed by DJ Samad to get the party going. Dinner will be a la carte and guests can enjoy the Yas Marina firework display from the wrap around open-air terrace.
Location Yas Island Cost A la Carte Timings December 31 from 6pm to 2am
Dh200 or less
Mr Miyagi’s
Celebrate at the Asian Hot spot with a five-course dinner as well as three and a half hours of unlimited beverages with the Yas Marina fireworks display.
Location Yas Island Cost Dh190 including food and soft beverages, Dh290 including food and house beverages, Dh390 including food and premium house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 11pm
Brick Street & Co
The recently opened Brick Street & Co, a restro-bar inspired by street food from around the world, will be serving up a New Year’s Eve buffet, where guests can enjoy a selection of international dishes, complete with BBQ and carving stations. The festive buffet will be an al fresco set up by Hampton by Hilton Dubai Airport’s infinity pool and will feature live entertainment.
Location Hilton Dubai Airport Cost Dh499 net couple including food and house beverages, Dh299 for men including food and house beverages, Dh249 for women including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 9pm to 3am
Chameleon Terrace
Celebrate the end of the year Al Fresco, by dancing to DJ Nuff Said and views of the fireworks. You have the option to stand or sit down to nibble on some food and enjoy half a bottle of bubbly
Location Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta Cos tDhs150 per person for standing including two house beverages, Dhs450 per person to sit and enjoy an antipasti platter and half bottle of bubbly Timings December 31 from 9.30am to 3.30am
Dh300 or less
Flooka
This New Year’s Eve, celebrate with some Mediterranean seafood at Flooka. They are offering a set menu at a great price with beautiful views of the Mangroves.
Location Eastern Mangroves Promenade Cost Dh245 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh380 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 1am
McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi
As usual, it will be quite the lively party at McGettigan’s. Their New Year’s Eve offering includes live music and many DJs to keep you dancing throughout the night. There’ll be plenty of beverages to enjoy and platters for everyone to share.
Location Al Raha Beach Hotel & Resort Cost Dh299 including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12.15am
Dh400 or less
Iris
The high end lounge and bar on Yas Island is hosting a 1920s party to celebrate New Year's Eve. Make sure you dress up in and get into the old school spirit. Iris will be offering a dinner as well as dancing, costumes and much more.
Location Yas Marina, Yas Island Cost Dh350 including food and beverages Timings December 31 from 9pm onwards
Dh600 and less
Sho Cho Abu Dhabi
Make this New Year’s Eve a special one, with views of the Grand Mosque across the water, at the cool Japanese restaurant.
Location Sho Cho Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri between the Bridges Cost Dh500 minimum spend Timings December 31 from 8pm to 3am
Verso
Celebrate the New Year the Italian Way, by dining on the large marina-front open-air terrace paired with their tasty cuisine. A place where food means family and friends.
Location Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl Cost Dh580 per person including food and soft drinks, Dh780 per person including food and sparkling grape Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Dh700 and less
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi
This New Year's Eve, expect an Asian set menu feast. Hakkasan will be hosting a live DJ, so everyone can dance and at the end of the night, guests will be invited to view the Emirates Palace fireworks display.
Location Emirates Palace Cost Dh648 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh748 per person including food and a welcome beverage and a unlimited grape Timings December 31 from 7pm to 12am
Filini Garden
Filini Garden is hosting a Studio 54 themed party, which should take you back to 1970s New York with. There’s going to be a DJ spinning the deck and a great dinner.
Location Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island Cost Dh495 including food and soft beverages, Dh695 including food and house beverages, Dh895 including food and premium beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm to 11pm
Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas
Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas will be counting down with a special dinner across the resort’s restaurants, including Sim Sim restaurant and Turtle Bay Bar & Grill, accompanied by live entertainment. Those looking to party on into the evening, can then join Hamilton’s Gastropub for the after-party.
Location Saadiyat Island Cost Dh650 per person including food and unlimited soft beverages, Dh850 per person including food and unlimited selected house beverages, Dh1,050 per person includes food, premium beverages and of access to VIP lounge Timings December 31 from 8pm to 12am
Pearl Lounge
Overlooking the hotels' infinity pool and private beach, the venue welcomes both large and small groups for a great New Year’s Eve celebration. Pearl Lounge will offer an extensive seafood buffet along with festive beverages. A live DJ will also be performing the latest tunes.
Location Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl Cost Dh700 per person including food and soft beverages, Dh1,100 per person including food and house beverages, Dh250 including two selected house beverages Timings December 31 from 7pm onwards
Over Dh800
Buddha-Bar Beach
This one will fun one, promising great live entertainment including Go-Go dancers, a saxophonist, their resident DJ Bambina and they even brought in a special celebrity DJ, Sam Popat. Ring in the New Year by the beach at one of the capitals hot spots.
Location St. Regis Saadiyat Island Cost Dh800 including canapés and free flowing beverages, Dh1,000 including a four-course dinner with house beverages, Dh600 (entry to after party with house beverages from 11pm) Timings December 31 from 8pm onwards
Ras Al Khaimah
DoubleTree by Hilton
Enjoy a glamerous New Year’s Eve gala dinner under the stars. Count down to 2019 and enjoy a fireworks display from the prime viewing spot at DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Island to witness an attempt to break another Guinness World Record. The gala will include dinner with unlimited house beverages. After midnight the celebration will continue at XclusiV night club until 3am, where the resident DJ will make sure that the New Year gets off to a great start. Entrance is free at the XclusiV Night Club.
Location DoubleTree by Hilton Marjan Cost Dh 799 per person including food and house beverages Timings December 31 from 6.30pm to 1am
Kaheela
End the year with a unique foodie journey and enjoy a special dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. There you will have a live duo jazz band entertaining the crowd, while you enjoy your meal. At midnight, there will be countdown party with a sparkling toast as well as music and dancing.
Location The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert Cost Dh650 per person, inclusive of the gala dinner buffet and soft beverages, Dh850 per person, inclusive of gala dinner buffet and house beverages, Dh250 per child age 6 to 12 years, children under 6 years old dine complimentary Timings December 31 from 8pm to 11.30pm.
Farmhouse
This dinner has a more refined and elegant vibe. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi with a saxophonist, DJ tunes and a family-style gala dinner.
Location The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert Cost Dh999 per person, inclusive of family style gala dinner and free flow of soft beverages, Dh1,999 per person, inclusive of the gala dinner buffet and premium French sparkling beverages Timings December 31 from 8pm to 11.30pm.
Al Marjan Island
This New Year’s Eve, Ras Al Khaimah will host a 12-minute firework display as well as many family-oriented activities at Al Marjan Island. The fireworks display, will be another bid for a Guinness World Record. This year there will be three additional viewing areas at Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village including Al Shohadah Street, Al Marjan Island and Al Wasl Street between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village. Other features of the big event include food trucks, ice cream salons, lemonade corners, musical band performances, and children’s activities such as face painting and inflatable games. Stilt walkers, mime artists, and clowns will welcome guests with free balloons to be distributed. For easy access, the three venues to watch the fireworks have all been equipped with special parking areas, including 27,000 parking spaces. These venues are open for free to the public and are family-friendly with the festivities going on from 5pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.
Location Al Marjan Island by Marjan Cost Free Timings December 31 from 5pm onwards