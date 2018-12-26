This New Year’s Eve, Ras Al Khaimah will host a 12-minute firework display as well as many family-oriented activities at Al Marjan Island. The fireworks display, will be another bid for a Guinness World Record. This year there will be three additional viewing areas at Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village including Al Shohadah Street, Al Marjan Island and Al Wasl Street between Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Village. Other features of the big event include food trucks, ice cream salons, lemonade corners, musical band performances, and children’s activities such as face painting and inflatable games. Stilt walkers, mime artists, and clowns will welcome guests with free balloons to be distributed. For easy access, the three venues to watch the fireworks have all been equipped with special parking areas, including 27,000 parking spaces. These venues are open for free to the public and are family-friendly with the festivities going on from 5pm on December 31 to 2am on January 1.