Dubai: A music concert, free yoga, last festive winter village weekends, fireworks and brand new things to try – you have so many options on how to spend this weekend.

Given the rainy weather and dropping temperatures , this is also a great time to enjoy outdoor activities. You could take a road trip to Hatta or go camping in the desert, fully equipped with gear and a BBQ grill - just don't foget to take warm clothes.

If that's not on your agenda, here are other things you could do with your friends and family for a fun day out.

Expo City

Open from 3pm to 11pm, the village features traditional chalet-style market stalls, pine trees, Santa’s sleigh, workshops and fun games

The free-to-visit winter village at the Expo City ends on January 8, Sunday, giving you two whole days to enjoy the festive activation. Open from 3pm to 11pm, the village features traditional chalet-style market stalls, pine trees, Santa’s sleigh, workshops and fun games, along with festive food and beverage offerings. You can also still get a late picture with the decked up Christmas tree at the venue.

Liwa Village

The destination will stay open until January 8 given popular demand, organisers said.

Opened in Abu Dhabi in December, this desert oasis has six zones. The destination celebrates Emirati culture, art, music and adventure. There are kids’ play areas; a souk that features retail offerings and foodie treats, and a zone to lounge and rest up called the ‘Pavilion’. Tickets start at Dh150, and the destination will close on January 8.

Fireworks

Global Village will also have their regular musical fireworks shows, on Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

UAE residents can never tire of fireworks displays especially when they are so extravagant. As part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, you’ll be able to catch another incredible display this weekend at the Dubai Festival City Mall. Global Village will also have their regular musical fireworks, on Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

DSF drone show

Enjoy the longest-running drone light show in the Middle East this weekend

Head to Bluewaters or The Beach, JBR to enjoy longest-running drone light show in the Middle East. Featuring advanced 3D drones, the free shows run twice every night. Shows will take place at 7pm and 10pm daily.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Carry on the festive spirit into the first week of the year at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, which boasts live performances, a Christmas tree, fun games, and meet-and-greet opportunities with popular characters. The festivities will end on January 8, Sunday.

Free yoga on The Beach

Wrap up the first week of 2023 with a free and meditative session at The Beach. L’Couture is offering the complimentary session to those who reserve spots.

Tom Jones at Burj Al Arab

Tickets to the Great Gala Night start at Dh3,500 per person

If you do not already have a seat reserved to the Great Gala Night with Tom Jones, we doubt you’ll be able to today. However, the performance by the award-winning musician with the iconic hotel in the background is bound to be as opulent as concerts get with tickets starting at Dh3,500 per person. The experience includes a four-course dinner.

Concerts in the UAE Your January guide to live music concerts in the UAE

Viewpoint in Dubai Creek Harbour

Listed among one of our new things to try this week is this free activity that the entire family will love. Head to the Dubai Creek Harbour for a new and amazing way to enjoy views of the Dubai skyline. The aera is an extension of the Address Grand Creek Harbour hotel.

Aya Universe