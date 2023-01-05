1 of 6
It is peak season for new experiences in the UAE and the cooler weather makes it a perfect time to head outdoors for a fun experience. Here are few of the latest launches across the country in the field family friendly activities.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
Free View Point: This new view point is trending across social media with its amazing sunset views. Located in the Dubai Creek Harbour, the venue also offers a kids’ play area.
Image Credit: insta/ dubaicreekharbour
3 of 6
Rent a water tricycle: Enjoy the cool weather in Dubai with the family on water tricycles that also offer great views of the Jaddaf area. Cost: Dh150 and upwards.
Image Credit: insta/ gulfwatersports
4 of 6
Aya Universe: With 12 different zones across 40,000 square feet, Aya is a new experience-led entertainment park at Wafi City Mall. The light and sound park is filled with interactive experiences and was developed by Dubai-based HyperSpace. Cost: Dh99 (online), Dh125 (at the door).
Image Credit: insta/ ayauniverse____
5 of 6
Dome Café winter pop-up: Located right in the middle of the expansive UAE desert, enjoy great views and a nice cup of coffee at The Dome in Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: insta/ thedome.ae
6 of 6
Sayf Dubai: Popular Beirut nightlife spot Sayf is now open in Dubai Festival City as a pop-up venue. The destination offers authentic Lebanese and Arab entertainment and food.
Image Credit: Supplied