Dubai: Visitors to Festival Bay in the Dubai Festival City will now be able to drop into this neon-decked entertainment pop-up called Sayf Dubai.
The Dubai edition is a seasonal pop-up concept by 7 management that promises 'a glowing atmosphere, and festive vibes.'
'Sayf' in Arabic translates to summer and that's what the destination is promising guests - a taste of summer fun with authentic Arabic and Lebanese entertainment and cuisine to boot. The decor is exuberant and deliberately over-the-top, featuring a hot air balloons and neon lights throughout the venue.
Sayf is one of the many concepts developed by 7 management, which is well known among restaurant, lounge, bar and club operators in Beirut and Dubai. Some other concepts created by the team in Dubai are The Theater, February 30 and B018.