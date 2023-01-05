As the weather in the UAE becomes cooler, it’s no surprise that the concert season in this region will shift gears and get into full swing. Popular entertainment venues such as the Coca Cola Arena, Etihad Arena, and the Dubai Opera will become a buzzing spot in the coming weeks.

But it’s not easy to keep up with the social calendar. So Gulf News has put together a round-up of your musical gigs happening this month. The range of artists descending upon the UAE is immense. From K-Pop’s Black Pink to the legendary Tom Jones and Sting, the UAE concert scene will be bustling.

The details are based on organiser websites and ticketing platforms - confirm the dates, time and other details before making a booking.

Dubai

Tom Jones live at Burj Al Arab

Global music icon and Grammy Award-winning singer Tom Jones will perform at an outdoor show in the Burj Al Arab’s Marina Garden on January 6. The singing sensation, best known for timeless hits such as ‘It’s Not Unusual,’ ‘Green, Green Grass of Home’, ‘She’s A Lady’ and ‘Delilah,’, will headline the launch of the Great Gala Night series at the landmark hotel.

Jones will headline the concert after a four-course meal and reception. The tickets to this concert and reception range from Dh3500 per person to Dh15,000 per person.

Date: January 6

Havasi Drum & Piano Concert Show live

Watch as the Hungarian pianist and globally loved Havasi with a unique Drum & Piano show on January 14 at the Dubai Opera. The fascinating show will feature an unimaginable and moving duel between a classical pianist and a wild rock drummer. Tickets start at Dh45.

Date: January 14

The Fridge Concert Series

Alserkal Avenue will host FREEK, Art Voices, Idreesi and Parekh & Singh as part of The Fridge Concert Series over January and February. This month, you can watch live performances by Somali trap artist, FREEK, Armenian band ART Voices and Jordanian singer Idreesi on January 17, 24 and 31 respectively. Indian pop duo, Parekh & Singh, will round off the series on February 7. Tickets start at Dh65 (early-bird offer) and are priced Dh80 at the door.

Date: January 17, 24, 31

Bollywood night with Arijit Singh

A Dubai regular, this celebrated playback singer, is set to perform live in Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena this January. Singh is one of the top Bollywood playback singers in India and is known for his soulful voice and for his romantic ballads such as ‘Kesariya Tera Ishq Hai Piya’, ‘Tum Hi Ho’, ‘Channa Mereya’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Organised by Salman Ahmed, founder of PME Entertainment, the concert is one of the most anticipated gigs of the season.

“I don’t have to articulate about the sheer genius and magic of a hugely celebrated singer like Arijit Singh. Countless hits, millions of followers, and the pathos that he magically brings to his incredible craft, song after song, has taken him to legend status and beyond. At PME Entertainment, we are devoted to bringing the icons of melody... be it Arijit Singh, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Atif Aslam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kumar Sanu and many others. Enthralling audiences and winning their hearts have been our ethos all through our existence and this time also, it would be no different,” said Ahmed in a statement. Singh has also performed in the UAE in the past. Tickets start at Dh95.

Date: January 20

R&B night with Ashanti And Friends

Grammy-winning singer Ashanti is set to raise the roof of the Coca Cola Arena in the last week of January in Dubai. The singer is best known for her hits "What's Luv", "Always on Time" and "Foolish". Tickets start at Dh175.

Date: January 21

Hollywood music with Hans Zimmer live

Enjoy the most popular scores by Hans Zimmer who will perform with his 45-piece band, orchestra, and dancers at the Coca Cola Arena. The Academy Award and Grammy winning artist has composed music for iconic movies including Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Dune, Gladiator, James Bond, Inception, Superman and Blade Runner. Tickets start at Dh295.

Date: January 27

Arash Behzadi - Soul to Soul

Theatre of Digital Art is all set to host a live piano concert by the Persian Canadian talent, Arash Behzadi - Soul to Soul. His solo piano compositions are musical narratives that reflect the trials and triumphs of life through deeply personal stories and transformational experiences which he invites his audience to share, understand feelings and emotions that make us feel alive and explore passionate love, yearning, heartache, and solace.

During his performance at the Theatre of Digital Art, Dubai he will be joined by Soren Lyng Hansen on Cello. Arash will also be sharing a few of his new unreleased compositions during the show, scheduled to be released this year. Tickets start at Dh150 per person.

Date: January 27

Abu Dhabi

Rock on with Sting's best songs

Sting, the 17-time Grammy Award winner, will perform in Abu Dhabi at The Etihad Arena this month. Organised by The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation, Sting’s ‘My Songs’ concert will feature his most beloved songs from his career as a solo artist and from his band The Police. This could be your chance to listen to his iconic songs such as ‘Fields of Gold’, ‘Shape of my Heart’, ‘Roxanne’, ‘Demolition Man’, and ‘Every Breath You Take’. Tickets start at Dh395

Date: January 27

Go K-pop with Blackpink

The K-Pop frenzy is never-ending and this girl group are well known for their peppy songs and are set to perform at Etihad Park this month. The band is very popular, so expect tickets to sell out fast. Tickets start at Dh350.