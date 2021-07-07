Deep Dive Dubai - The world's deepest pool opens in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the deepest swimming pool for diving in the world, has opened in Dubai. Located in Dubai’s Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool has been verified by Guinness World Records as the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving at an incredible depth of 60.02 meters and holding 14 million litres of water, the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Featuring the latest technology and unrivalled facilities, including what will be the region’s most advanced hyperbaric chamber, Deep Dive Dubai’s pool also features an astonishing sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring an apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises. Freediving and scuba diving experiences - and courses - are offered to all ability levels by a hand-picked team of international diving professionals.

Image Credit: Supplied

Among the features of the 60m pool are two underwater habitats with a dry chamber at six and 21 meters, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems. The pool’s fresh water is filtered and circulated every six hours through siliceous volcanic rock, NASA-developed filter technology and UV radiation in one of the largest and fastest filter systems in the region. The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for diver comfort.

The 1,500sqm facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant that will be open to the public later this year, as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces. Large viewing areas on the lower floors of the building allow diners at the restaurant and other rooms to peer into the underwater environment.

Deep Dive Dubai’s spokesperson Abdulla Bin Habtoor, said: “Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers to dive inwards and discover a new underwater dimension filled with adventure and wonder. We offer an unparalleled experience with year-round diving, in a safe environment, with outstanding instructors and services. This facility is an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourist attraction and adventure tourism sector.”

“In developing the concept and facility, we took inspiration from the bravery and fortitude of the UAE’s pearl diving heritage. We also hope to embody the determination of Emirati explorers and innovators, both past and present, as well as provide a platform for future achievements and discoveries,” added Bin Habtoor.

Divers playing foosball under water Image Credit: Supplied

Currently open by invitation only with public bookings to open in late July at deepdivedubai.com, Deep Dive Dubai’s guided experiences and courses are offered across three categories, Discover, Dive and Develop, and are open to both residents and visitors aged 10 and up, ranging from complete beginners through to professional divers and athletes.

The Discover category of scuba diving and freediving experiences caters for those who want to try a single dive or take their first steps towards certification as a diver. The Dive category allows everyone from newbies to experienced individuals to dive within their certification limits. The Develop category is for training to both develop skills and gain scuba diving and freediving certifications offered by Deep Dive Dubai - ranging from entry-level through to technical and instructor-level.

Designed for everyone, from beginners and professionals, Deep Dive Dubai offers a variety of freediving and scuba diving experiences and courses Image Credit: Supplied

All experiences have a low guide-to-guest ratio, and all experiences and courses include high-end equipment rental – including Halcyon, Scubapro and Fourth Element, conveniently delivered pool side by Deep Dive Dubai’s team. A range of underwater gear, and photo and video equipment will be available for rent, with experience videos and photos included with Discovery Dives.

For Deep Dive Dubai’s Director Jarrod Jablonski, himself a world record-holding cave diver, and a leading figure in the worldwide development of scuba diving, Deep Dive Dubai offers best-in-class diving safety practices, procedures, and equipment and is designed to both wow and welcome everyone, from absolute beginners to seasoned divers.

“By design, Deep Dive Dubai offers something truly unique for everyone and our team is committed to ensuring a memorable experience, with outstanding service, for everyone, every time,” said Jablonski. “For those seeking a unique experience, Deep Dive Dubai provides an exceptional, safe and controlled environment to learn all about diving. For experienced members of the free dive and scuba dive communities, it’s a facility and experience like no other.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Along with the title of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, Deep Dive Dubai is also the region’s largest underwater film studio, complete with a media editing room, a video wall, 56 underwater cameras and the ability to create different moods with 164 lights positioned throughout the pool. With capacity to hold events for up to 100 people and onsite catering options, it is also the region’s most dynamic meetings, incentives, conference, and event venue with the ability to hold a variety of events ranging from product launches, movie screenings and conferences through to birthday parties and weddings.

Key information