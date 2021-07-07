Under the slogan "Sharjah Summer Shopping Prizes Fun ", the "Sharjah Summer Promotions 2021" will kick off on Thursday, July 8 and is set to last until August 26.
This year's season comes with a new slogan which was designed to be more consistent in terms of dimensions, colors, and type of font used and to give a sense of harmony and a fresh start. Participating malls and retail stores are offering visitors and shoppers attractive offers and discounts on the finest brands and goods, in addition to several worthy prizes and gifts.
City Center Al Zahia announced the launch of a campaign of competitions and prizes, through which shoppers need to shop and spend Dh200 to enter a raffle draw to win a luxury BMW X5 car, in addition to organizing special activities and events during Eid Al-Adha.
The mega sale event is being organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI). In this context, the SCCI said that has completed all preparations, in cooperation with shopping malls sectoral business group, in order to present a distinguished season full of charming tourist atmosphere and various events and recreational activities.