After a six-month break period, Imagine, the visual show at Dubai Festival City’s Festival Bay is making it’s return to celebrate the start of the Dubai Home Festival.
The show is making a comeback at 9pm on Thursday September 24 with a massive firework show. The show will also debut a new musical number, Baby Shark, perfect for families.
The best part about the live show is that it is free to enter for all visitors. The visual show includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell the story.
The show has earned two Guinness World Records for the largest water screen projection and the largest permanent projection mapping.
What else is new this year is that the show will now feature 3D effect mapping with enhanced and choreographed laser. New songs added to the roster include C’est La Vie, Jai Ho and Imagine. Lasting around three to four minutes each, the shows will change often to celebrate key moments in the calendar such as National Day, Festive and New Year’s Eve.
The shows will start from 7pm and play every half an hour until 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on weekends featuring loved favourites such as Hathi’s Garden and a Pirate’s Tale.