Dubai Opera
The Dubai Opera

Duabi: Residents and visitors have the unique opportunity to enjoy the iconic musical 'West Side Story' at the Dubai Opera after Eid Al Fitr.

Starting from April 25, the world-renowned story will be brought to life showcasing Jerome Robbins’ original choreography. The Romeo and Juliet-inspired musical was introduced to Broadway in 1957. 

The original theatre production earned choreogrpaher and director Robbins two Academy Awards. He died in 1998.

The musical was reimagined as a movie by director Steven Spielberg in 2021. Tickets to the Dubai Opera performances start at Dh290. Dates: April 25-30. 