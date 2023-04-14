Duabi: Residents and visitors have the unique opportunity to enjoy the iconic musical 'West Side Story' at the Dubai Opera after Eid Al Fitr.
Starting from April 25, the world-renowned story will be brought to life showcasing Jerome Robbins’ original choreography. The Romeo and Juliet-inspired musical was introduced to Broadway in 1957.
The original theatre production earned choreogrpaher and director Robbins two Academy Awards. He died in 1998.
The musical was reimagined as a movie by director Steven Spielberg in 2021. Tickets to the Dubai Opera performances start at Dh290. Dates: April 25-30.