Free gigs, shows and more during week-long celebrations in the UAE

CONCERTS AND LIVE SHOWS

‘Legacy of Our Ancestors’ in Abu Dhabi

Preparations for the Legacy of our ancestors show. A 50-minute theatrical masterpiece showcasing Emirati heritage and values will regale a packed audience in the capital during the Legacy of our Ancestors show on December 2. The show, produced by the Organising Committee of the Official 48th UAE National Day celebration in collaboration with Flash Entertainment, will be held at the Zayed Sports City, and has been developed by 5,000 people from 70 different countries.

The narrative itself was developed by local artistes, in collaboration with international experts, and revolves around stories of courage and pride, and about people who are resourceful, resilient, honourable and devoted.

Gates open at 4pm on the day. Parking will be available at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.Shuttles will transport ticket holders to the venue.

Tickets are priced at Dh60 per person. People with special needs, the elderly and children aged 2 years or less can attend free.

Balqees, Hussain Al Jassimi free concerts

Music fans can celebrate the 48th UAE National Day in Dubai with live entertainment as regional icons Balqees, Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Amri, Eida Al Menhali and Essa Al Marzouq perform at a series of concerts, as part of citywide celebrations organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

The free-to-attend UAE National Day concerts will kick off with a performance by the Emirati singer Eida Al Menhali at beachfront destination La Mer on November 29, followed by Balqees and Kuwaiti singer Essa Al Marzouq dazzling fans on December 1 at the same venue.

On National Day itself, award-winning Emirati vocalist Hussain Al Jassmi will wow Arab music fans at La Mer, while compatriot Hamad Al Amri will perform at the multicultural festival park Global Village on the same day.

All three concerts at La Mer will start at 8.35pm. The music concert at Global Village is scheduled to commence at 9pm.

Music in the Park

Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts is back the next edition of ‘Music in the Park’ and this time the theme is UAE National Day. The concert will be staged on November 29 at 4pm at the JLT Park, Dubai.

The highlight of the event will be a choir performance by the students of GEMS Modern Academy, Dubai, where students will be performing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite composition ‘Raghupati Raghav’ in Arabic and Hindi. The event is free for all.

Fatima Zahrat Alain Concert

The popular Emirati singer will headline a UAE National Day concert at the Bawabat Al Sharq Mall in Abu Dhabi on December 3. Alain will be joined by other musicians including Mohammad Al Matroushi and Hazza Al Dhanhani as well as poets Mohammad Al Saqri and Mohammad Elbriki. The show will be hosted by Abdulla Al Muhairi.

The concert will be the culmination of a six-day UAE National Day celebration at the mall, which kicks off on November 28. Activities will include face painting, henna and coffee and date areas as well as Emirati dance performances and appearances by UAE character mascots.

Apart from the festivities, shoppers stand to win a Ford F150 Raptor when they shop for Dh200 at any of the stores in the mall or Dh400 at Carrefour.

Usher Live in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

It’s a double-bill with the Grammy Award-winning singer who will make his UAE return at White Dubai’s hip hop night URBNon on November 30.

Considered one of this generation’s greatest entertainers, Usher is ranked as one of the world’s best-selling artists having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. He will run through his many hits include ‘Burn’, ‘Love in this Club’, ‘Caught Up’, ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’ and ‘OMG’.

Doors open at 10pm. Club entry policies apply.

Catch him again at Mad Yas Island the following night, December 1, as part of the F1 Grand Prix gigs. Entry is Dh500 for men (including two drinks), Dh200 for women (including one drink). From 11pm until late.

National Day Imagine Show

This UAE National Day, head to Dubai Festival City to catch a special Imagine show which pays tribute to the many nationalities that call the UAE home. Part of the Dubai Festival City Mall’s Faces of the Nation campaign, shoppers are invited to share their photos on social media using the hashtag #FacesoftheNation for a chance to be part of the projections on December 2.

The night will also see fireworks displays and traditional Emirati entertainment to entertain visitors, creating a buzz along the waters of Festival Bay. Arrive early and grab a table at one of the many restaurants to get the best views of the exciting celebrations.

At 8pm and 10pm. Free to attend.

Sole DXB 2019

The cultural festival is returning for its eighth edition in December with a brand-new roll call of artists from around the world. Get ready for two days and three nights of Sole DXB, a celebration of everything from fashion and music to art and sport.

This year’s theme is Jamaica, with the sights and sounds celebrated with mento, bashment, ska, rocksteady, dub, reggae, ragga beats and Dancehall as the focus.

Sole DXB takes place at Dubai Design District, the event runs from December 5 to 7, with tickets starting at Dh295.

UAE National Day Traditional Bands

Shopping malls and public beaches around Dubai will be buzzing with live entertainment to commemorate the 48th UAE National Day. Celebrations will start on 29 November at locations across the city, including Kite Beach, Box Park, The Outlet Village and Bluewaters.

Enjoy Emirati bands, flag processions, dance performances and live acts while you learn about traditional arts and crafts such as clay pot painting and carpet weaving. Watch the skills of calligraffiti artists around Dubai from City Walk to the Last Exit and head to waterfront locations like Al Seef and La Mer to catch exciting firework displays.

On November 29 and December 1 to 3 from 3-9pm catch Ayala, Razfa and Liwa at The Outlet Village, Box Park, City Centre Mirdiff, City Centre Deira, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City and Nakheel Mall.

On December 2 from 3-9pm see Ayala at The Dubai Mall.

On December 1 to 3 from 3-9pm, catch Ayala, Razfa and Liwa at City Walk.

Dubai Rugby Sevens with Kylie Minogue

One of the city’s hottest sports events returns to the purpose-built Sevens Stadium this winter. Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens sees top rugby teams from around the world, from New Zealand to Kenya and South Africa to Canada, go head-to-head in three days of nail-biting competition. With both men’s and women’s tournaments, the Rugby Sevens is a starred weekend on Dubai’s sporting calendar that pairs competitive matches with live entertainment and more.

This year will celebrate the event’s 50th anniversary with a live concert by Grammy-winner and pop sensation Kylie Minogue on December 6. In addition to the performance, there will be plenty of thrill and activities for all ages including family-friendly games, dedicated spaces for children and a sprawling food village.

From December 5 to 7. Free entry on the first day; tickets start at Dh400 for days two and three.

Layali Al Kanzi 2

Singers Ensaf Madani and Mohammed Elrayan will perform at InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on December 2.

Known as the Queen of Daluca, Madani is one of Sudan’s most famous singers, while rising star Elrayan is known as the country’s musical gem. Both performers will be accompanied by a live band for a magnificent evening of Sudanese entertainment.

Tickets start at Dh100 and show starts at 9pm.

Mohamed Al Shehhi at Al Seef

Continuing the UAE National Day celebrations at Al Seef, Emirati singer Mohamed Al Shehhi will be hosting a free concert at 8pm on December 6. With over a million subscribers on YouTube, Al Shehhi is one of the region’s most successful young musicians and is known for his unique compositions.

Mohammed Abdo Live in Abu Dhabi

The Saudi Arabian singer Mohammed Abdo will perform at the Cultural Foundation Theatre on December 7 in a concert hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. This is the headline show of the Cultural Foundation’s December performing arts programme, which includes a wide range of dance, theatre and musical performances taking place alongside the Foundation’s ongoing programme of art exhibitions, workshops and classes for adults and children.

Tickets start at Dh250. Show kicks off at 8pm.

Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mondal Live

The artist who shot to fame after a video of hers went viral, will perform at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre with Bollywood musician, singer and part-time actor, Himesh Reshammiya.

Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya (L) and singer Ranu Mondal, who became an online sensation following a video of her singing at a railway station in West Bengal, take part in a promotional event for Himesh's upcoming romantic Hindi comedy film 'Happy Hardy and Heer', in which she has a song featured, in Mumbai on September 11, 2019.

Mondal, who got her break in Bollywood thanks to Reshammiya, will also be joined by budding singers Ishita Vishwakarma and Aslam at the Abu Dhabi concert, taking place on December 6 and a part of the UAE National Day celebrations.

Tickets start at Dh150 and are available online. Gates open at 6pm, show starts at 7.30pm.

Iham Al Madfai Live in Sharjah