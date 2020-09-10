Dubai Opera has announced five shows taking place this year, starting with Lebanese-American stand-up comic Nemr on October 22.
Ronnie Scott’s ‘Giants of Jazz’ concert will follow on November 6, using music, film and images to journey through 100 years of jazz, featuring the works of Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, Oscar Peterson, Chet Baker and more.
Flamenco Passion: De Lucía a Camarón will take place on November 11. The acclaimed modern flamenco ensemble’s show will be a nod to guitarist Paco de Lucía and vocalist Camarón de la Isla, who revolutionised flamenco in the 1960s to kick off the Nuevo Flamenco wave.
Lebanese-Armenian artists Guy Manoukian and Ara Malikian will take the stage together for the first time on November 12. Composer and pianist Manoukian returns for the third year in a row, joined by violinist Ara Malikian.
Omar Kamal wraps up the announced events with a December 12 concert. The Palestinian artist returns to the venue a year after his sold-out concert.
The venue will strictly follow social distancing and safety measures, including temperature checks, contactless payments, the use of face masks and more.
Ticket prices vary by event and seating category. Early bird VIP and platinum tickets are currently 20 per cent off.