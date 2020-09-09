Volunteers sort aid items at a volunteer base camp that was set up to lead relief and rehabilitation in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut port, Lebanon, August 17, 2020. Picture taken August 17, 2020. (Pictures used for illustrative purpose.) Image Credit: Reuters

In the aftermath of the deadly Beirut blasts on August 4, the arts community has come together to find creative ways to help raise funds to help Lebanon and its people rebuild.

Whether it’s British-Lebanese singer Mika putting on a benefit concert across four time zones, or a Dubai-based music festival at the end of the month, here are nine events to check out that will help send aid to those in need.

Songs from Lebanon: A Benefit Vocal Workshop for Beirut (Zoom event)

Date: September 12, 9pm-10pm

Tickets: $5-$500 donations (Eventbrite)

While many music acts are putting on concerts to help raise funds for Beirut, Lebanese-Armenian vocalist Khatchadour Khatchadourian is teaching you how to find your own voice. The San Francisco-based musician will provide all the necessary material — sound samples, lyrics, translations and transliterations — before the workshop, and no prior preparation is required.

According to organisers, “100% of the workshop proceeds [will go] to support several NGOs-based in Beirut-doing very critical and urgent work.”

Beirut Fundraiser by Yalla! Let’s Talk

Date: September 12, 11pm-12am

Tickets: $10 (Eventbrite)

Yalla! Let’s Talk presents a fundraiser event at The Virtual Cafe, via a Zoom link. Guests include comedians Ghayd Chammas (pictured), Nataly Aukar, Sammy Farid, as well as journalist Ahmed Shihab Eldine and singer Malayka. Proceeds will go to This Is Lebanon, Live, Love, Rebuild Beirut and Lebanon Strong. “Lebanon might not be trending anymore but that doesn’t mean that people don’t need us,” say organisers.

Readings for the city of shattered glass

Date: September 12, 11.30pm - 1.30am

Tickets: $10; additional donations of $25-$150 can be added on (Eventbrite)

This two-hour virtual reading event will be presented by the Nuwa Arts and Cultural Production Organization, in collaboration with authors from Canada, Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan, and Sweden. Writers will read a collection of their short stories and prose.

“None of us was physically there when the August 4th bombing took place in Beirut. The explosion was so intense, that we felt it came out of our smart screens in Baalbek, Ottawa, Ramallah, Arizona, Sweden, Iraq and Jerusalem, that it had shattered us together with everyone and everything else,” reads the event description. Revenue will go to the Theatre Relief Group in Lebanon, which “aims to provide support to individuals and theatrical spaces damaged by the bombing.”

Together for Beirut

Date: September 13, 7pm

Tickets: Any donation (Tiltify)

Helping the cause can be a sleepless job and the proof is this 24-hour live-stream. Lebanese DJ Nicole Moudaber (pictured) leads the second part of ‘Together for Beirut’, presented by BeatPort Reconnect, an event that goes on for one whole day. While the first part took place on August 22, the second part will stream on BeatPort’s Twitch channel on September 13 at 7pm.

“24 hours. 24 DJs. Join us for another ReConnect marathon raising funds to support local essential NGOs in Beirut,” reads the campaign description, which says funds will go to Beirut Emergency Fund 2020. The fundraiser is currently at more than $41,000 out of a $100,000 goal.

Barry’s for Beirut

Date: September 17, 3am-3.50am

Tickets: $30 (Eventbrite)

You may have heard of Barry’s Bootcamp. Now, the fitness destination is going online for a class to benefit Beirut, with 100 per cent of ticket sales going to relief efforts in Lebanon. The workout class will target chest, back and abs. “Join us for the best online workout, led by one of Barry’s world famous instructors,” reads the event description. “We look forward sweating together and encourage you to share this fundraising event with your community in order to make the most impact for Beirut.”

INSEAD - Big Trivia Night

Date: September 17, 7pm

Tickets: Dh30 (Eventbrite)

Organised by the INSEAD Alumni Association United Arab Emirates, ‘Big Trivia Night’ is exactly what it sounds like — a quiz night in support of Beirut. Participants, who can be non-INSEADers, will need two devices to play along; a computer to connect to the video call, where the questions will be shared, and another device, such as a phone, to access the game platform and submit answers. The quiz won’t be team-based, but rather each individual on their own.

“Since everything around us feels negative and full of sad news, we have decided to bring in some fun to our alumni events, while also fundraising for a good cause,” wrote organisers. Proceeds will go to “help rebuild Beirut”.

Le Beyrouth - Online dance fundraiser

Date: September 18-20, various timings

Tickets: $45-65 (Eventbrite)

‘Le Beyrouth’, presented by Move4Lebanon, will include eight dance workshops and a virtual show. “All earnings from this event will go towards helping Lebanese people in Beirut, in specific in Mar Mikhael and Gemmayze, a neuralgic zone for the arts and culture scene in Beirut,” say organisers.

Instructors include Esmeralda Colabone, Mandi Aziza Williams and Pierre Haddad. While the workshops will be via Zoom, participants will have access to the recordings for one full week on the private Facebook group, up until September 27. Early bird tickets, priced at $45, are available until September 13.

Mika for Beirut: I <3 Beirut

Date: September 19-20, from 11pm onwards

Tickets: $10 (Ticketmaster)

Mika, a British singer of Lebanese descent, will live-stream an ‘I Love Beirut’ benefit concert to help his homeland rebuild.

Singer Mika.

“Beirut and Lebanon is the place of my birth. It’s part of my life, it’s part of my family’s life, it’s part of my heart,” said Mika, in an Instagram video. “ I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on four time zones,” he adds in the caption. Donations raised will be split between the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children UK. The concert will be streamed on YouTube.

DXB4BEY

Date: September 30

Tickets: Any amount (Donation link)

DXB4BEY is a one-day music festival, held in conjunction with Facebook and live-streamed from Dubai Opera on September 30, to raise funds for Beirut. It will feature local, regional and international artists and bring in donations for charities such as the Emirates Red Crescent and the Lebanese Red Cross. During the event, viewers can click a ‘Donate’ link and give an amount of their choosing. Details on performers and timing to come.

Mika for Beirut: I <3 Beirut

Date: September 19-20, from 11pm onwards

Tickets: $10 (Ticketmaster)

Mika, a British singer of Lebanese descent, will live-stream an ‘I Love Beirut’ benefit concert to help his homeland rebuild.

“Beirut and Lebanon is the place of my birth. It’s part of my life, it’s part of my family’s life, it’s part of my heart,” said Mika, in an Instagram video. “ I wanted to do something to help in any small way I can. That is why I’ll be hosting a very special performance, with some surprises, and it will be streamed online on four time zones,” he adds in the caption. Donations raised will be split between the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children UK. The concert will be streamed on YouTube.

DXB4BEY

Date: September 30

Tickets: Any amount (Donation link)