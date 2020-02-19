The Arab singers will take the stage of Al Majaz Amphitheatre on the same evening

Yara Image Credit: Supplied

Singers Nassif Zeytoun and Yara will perform at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on March 27 as part of the latest season of events titled #letsmajaz.

Syrian singer Zeytoun won the 2010 edition of talent search competition ‘Star Academy’.

Lebanese pop star Yara is the graduate of another such television programme: ‘Kass El Nujoum’ on LBC, which she appeared on in 1998.

Nassif Zaytoun Image Credit: Supplied

Al Majaz Amphitheatre will open its doors at 7pm, while performances kick off at 9pm.

Al Majaz’s concert series #letsmajaz will run until April.