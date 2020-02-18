Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. Image Credit: Yash Raj Films

Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi will film in Abu Dhabi this month for their new comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, and will spend more than a week in the region.

“We are shooting a highlight con in Abu Dhabi. The landscape of Abu Dhabi just gives a lot of scale to the film and the team is going to spend around 10 days shooting the con and also some parts of the film. We want to make ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ a cool entertainer for all,” said director Varun in a statement.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ will introduce ‘Gully Boy’ sensation Chaturvedi and a new face Sharvari. The first installment, released in 2005, featured Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as a quirky pair who conned people for a living. The sequel will feature Mukerji and actor Saif Ali Khan as the original con couple. The two have featured in hits including ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’.

It isn’t the first time that Abu Dhabi has served as a filming location to Bollywood films. Producers Yash Raj Films also filmed ‘Bharat’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif last year in the capital.

Other action films including ‘Dishoom’ and ‘Bang Bang’ were also shot in Abu Dhabi.