Organisers of Holi Masti at Meydan Golf have assured safety measures are in place

Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor and DJ Nucleya are definitely headed to Dubai on March 13 for the ‘Holi Masti 2020’ event at Meydan Golf, Nad Al Sheba, putting to rest rumours that all events in the city have been cancelled over the next few weeks in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the event have also confirmed with Gulf News that several precautionary measures are being employed for the safety of attendees of the event.

“The celebration of the Indian festival of colours happens around this time of the year and so far we are going ahead with the plans. As organisers of the biggest Holi event in Dubai, we are taking all the necessary precautions and measures to ensure complete safety of all our attendees. Measures such as thermal scanners, increased number of hand washing and sanitising stations will be put in place along with everything else that may be needed,” the statement read.

DJ Nucleya Image Credit: Supplied

The event is also providing organic colours to play with during the Hindu festival, while entertainment will also be provided by dhol players.

Kanika Kapoor is best known for her hit tracks, including ‘Baby Doll’ (‘Ragini MMS 2’) and ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ (‘Roy’).

DJ Nucleya is famous for his graphical repertoire and electronic dance music, with tracks such as ‘Bass Rani’, ‘Jungle Raja’, ‘Chennai Bass’, ‘Laung Gawacha’, ‘Let’s Nacho’ (‘Kapoor & Sons’) and more.

Local UAE DJs Pierre, Chirag and Essam will also perform.

Other attractions at the event include a water splash area for adults and kids, along with an hourly wheel of fortune.

The event is taking place at Meydan Golf, Nad Al Sheba, from 11am to 9pm. Tickets start at Dh45.