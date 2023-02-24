Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city, has announced a spectacular line-up of live music, culture and sport events which will take place throughout the city during March 2023.

Mark your calendars for an array of exciting events around Dubai. It’s that time of the year again to wear your fanciest fascinator and derby hats on! You guessed it right, the Dubai World Cup is here and the city’s most awaited horse racing season is back. There’s something for everyone this March. If you’re a sports enthusiast, gear up for the world’s most renowned tennis tournament, or if you’re one who enjoys contemporary and modern, the Middle East’s leading international art fair, Art Dubai is one you don’t want to miss. Additionally, if you’re a concert and gig fanatic, we have you covered! Gear up for a night like no other where International artists take over the city.

Dubai top events this March

Dubai’s exhilarating horse racing season is back! Created through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the prestigious Dubai World Cup will take place on March 25 at the Meydan Racecourse.

Community races

Gather your friends and family for an exciting Sunday run! Taking place on 19 March, the Skechers Performance Run is a series of five community races, taking place at The Track Meydan Golf. Suitable for children and adults of all ages, the run offers various track options, starting from 3km and going up to 5km, 10km and 16km if you prefer a more strenuous challenge.

Hatta hills run

Gear up for an exhilarating run on 5 March with scenic views of Hatta’s sparkling blue waters and majestic Hajar Mountains as the Hatta Hills Run is back. Featuring an all-new route for the 21.1km Half Marathon, runners can also opt for a 10km, 5km or 2.5km track, which takes you through Hatta’s beautiful palm treed villages and natural landscapes.

Entertainment

Legendary Spanish Flamenco gipsy singer, and two-time Grammy Award-winning artist, Diego El Cigala will take over the Dubai Opera stage on 3 March. Bringing to Dubai his exceptional upbeat tunes and vocals, don’t miss this chance to hear El Cigala belt out his most famous Latin melodies including Soledad, Quiereme and Lagrimas Negras.

Atif Aslam

Winning the hearts of many and charming fans with his powerful vocals and chart-topping melodies, Pakistan’s breakout star, Atif Aslam returns to the Coca-Cola Arena, on 4 March. Accompanying the international sensation, the phenomenal Firdaus Orchestra, a Dubai-based pioneering all-women ensemble with members from over 23 nationalities, will also be performing.

Rewind Fest DXB

Taking you back to the 80s and 90s, Dubai’s edition of the UK’s biggest throwback festival is here! Rewind Fest DXB will take place on 4 March at Bla Bla Dubai. Featuring upbeat live performances from pop legends such as Tony Hadley, Heaven 17, Heather Small, T’Pau, and award-winning duo, Go West, gear up for a night of non-stop entertainment!

Topping the Arabic music charts for over years, and known for her fantastic sell out concerts, Najwa Karam, multi-platinum singer and songwriter will be performing live on 10 March at the Dubai Opera. Renowned for her distinct style of melding contemporary and traditional music, the record selling artist will take over the stage with her famous hits such as El Layli Laylitna, Ktir Helou and Beirut.

Zero Gravity

Taking over Zero Gravity on 11 March, one of the biggest electronic music duos in the world, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike are all geared up to rock the stage at Dubai’s all-day concert. The legends of electronic dance music are set to headline the day-to-night beach concert, featuring non-stop music for over 16 hours. Get ready for a day and night like no other!

Renowned Iraqi singer and composer, Majid Al Mohandis will return to the Coca-Cola Arena stage on 17 March. Nicknamed as the ‘Engineer of Arabic songs’, and praised for his incomparable vocals, the legendary singer will perform his fans favourite hits from albums like Ana Wayyak and Ensaa along with tracks from his 2022 releases Meshtaqelak and Eateni Waqtan. Tickets are likely to sell out quickly, so book early to avoid disappointment.

Pop Queen

International pop queen, Demi Lovato will be heading to Dubai for her first ever concert at the Coca-Cola Arena. Taking place on 18 March, the Grammy-nominated winner will be returning to the city six years after her phenomenal performance in 2017.

In light of Ireland’s famous St. Patrick’s Day, Irish boy band, The Script will be returning to Dubai on 18 March for the McGettigan’s Ultimate St. Patrick’s Festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Performing some of their greatest hits such as ‘No Good in Goodbye’ and ‘The Man who can’t be Moved’, fans will experience a celebration like no other. The night will also see Dublin-based The Coronas take to the stage along with many other artists and DJs.

Art Dubai

Middle East’s leading international art fair, Art Dubai is set to take place on 3 to 5 March. Art Dubai sheds a bright light on contemporary and modern creations from around the world. The 16th edition is officially set to return to Madinat Jumeirah, with artwork displays from over 400 artists hailing from 40 countries across sections such as Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Digital.

Known for its vibrant showcase of artworks and uniquely designed pieces, Dubai Culture’s flagship initiative, Sikka Art & Design Festival, is celebrating 11 years of remarkable creativity and inspiration from 24 February to 5 March. Explore the heritage site of Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, the city’s most storied district, where the Sikka Art & Design Festival will come alive through exhibitions, installations, poetry nights, musical performances, workshops and thought-provoking films.

Discover the UAE’s most-loved art and culture district, as the popular Alserkal Art Week is back with exciting exhibitions and programmes for all ages. Starting from 25 February to 5 March, the weeklong fair will showcase paintings, sculptures, and other creations by Dubai-based and international artists, as well as workshops for everyone to enjoy from.

Returning for its ninth edition, World Art Dubai will take place on 9 to 12 March at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The region’s largest affordable retail art fair brings more than 4,000 works from over 300 international galleries and artists under one roof. Highlighting styles such as street art to Arabic calligraphy, World Art Dubai’s main aim is to make art accessible to everyone.

Specialised shows

Get ready to be part of the biggest marine show in the region, Dubai International Boat Show will take place on 1 to 5 March at the Dubai Harbour. The event will showcase luxury superyachts and the finest leisure crafts from around the world, giving buyers, sellers and boating enthusiasts a chance to see the latest and greatest in the market.

Custom car show