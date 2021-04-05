Major laughs are set to return to the city as Dubai Comedy Festival announces a 10-day extravaganza featuring multilingual stand-up comedy sets, variety shows and more from May 13-22.
The event, which will take place across the city, is presented by Dubai Calendar and produced by BRAG, Live Nation and DXB Live.
Last year’s festival held in October saw sell-out shows set amid a COVID-19 safe environment, with global talents including Gad Elmaleh, Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, Ali Al Sayed, Nemr, Vir Das, Gaurav Kapoor and Mina Liccione in attendance.
This year’s line-up is yet to be announced, but organisers have promised a “bigger, better, and funnier” festival with new elements to look forward to.
“We welcome the return of the much-awaited Dubai Comedy Festival after a triumphant 2020 edition, which saw a diverse mix of comedic talent bring communities together,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), in a statement. “As one of the first cities in the world to resume live events under strict safety guidelines, the latest comedy carnival reaffirms the city’s position as a global events destination.”
Dubai Comedy Festival will also offer local and regional talents an opportunity to showcase their skills.
Watch this space for more.