Anu Menon aka Lola Kutty. Image Credit: Supplied

Eight standup comedians, including Dubai-bred talent Nitinn R Miranni, Rajat Chauhan, Daniel Fernandes, Aakash Mehta and Anu Menon (Lola Kutty), will perform in Dubai starting September in the second season of ‘Viu Comedy Box Office’, to be held at a hotel in Bur Dubai.

The line-up also includes Anshu Mor, Vijay Yadav, and Abhishek Walia, considered to some of the wittiest comedians in India. The event will play out every Friday from September 25 to November 13 at Joker Street nightclub, Orchid Vue Hotel in Bur Dubai. The event is packaged as a night that combines IPL cricket match viewing and comedy. Tickets cost Dh100 per head and table bookings are mandatory.

Mirrani, who grew up in Dubai, is known for his amiable personality and sharp wit, while comedian Rajat Chauhan will tickle your funny bones with his brand of observational humour based on everyday life. Aakash Mehta is an all-round entertainer from Mumbai who is in the business of making people laugh with his unique perspectives, while Mumbai-based Daniel Fernandes is known for his dark and surreal style of comedy, with references to social issues in India.

Anshu Mor prefers to keep it classy and is known as ‘that corporate guy’ who turned into a comedian in his 40s. One of the most popular female comedians on the Indian stand-up scene, Anu Menon, aka Channel V’s Lola Kutty, is known for her witty repartees and subtle humour on everyday situations in life, including life with her mother-in-law.

Daniel Fernandes Image Credit: Supplied

Vijay Yadav can crack a string of mean one-liners that mainly encompass Haryana, Haryanvis, friends and family. Abhishek Walia, the roast master of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’ is back, will turn on his poker-faced humour.

“After a highly successful Season 1 in 2019, we are very happy to present Season 2 of the much-loved and highly anticipated series, more so, now, after the authorities lifted restrictions on the hosting of live events in Dubai. We are sure that audiences are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see their favourite Hinglish standup comedians live on stage, which they soon will, in safe conditions too,” said Ashwin Sancheti, organiser and Managing Partner of Spotlight Entertainment and Founder of Viu Comedy Box Office.