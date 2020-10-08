Indian comedian and actor Vir Das will bring his brand of wry and caustic humour at a show on October 22 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. He’s the latest name to be added to the glitzy line-up of the Dubai Comedy Festival.
Das, who played a sold-out night at Dubai Opera earlier this year and has spearheaded Netflix specials such as ‘Vir Das: For India’ and ‘Vir Das: Abroad Understanding’, and web series ‘Hasmukh’, has performed in more than 1,000 live shows.
Aptly titled ‘See You Outside Tour’, Das is looking forward to a show in the UAE with a live audience in the post COVID-19 era. There will be temperature checks and other safety precautions in place at the show.
Tickets cost Dh145, Dh195 and Dh250 and are available on BookMyShow. Dubai Comedy Festival runs from October 21-24.