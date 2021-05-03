Dubai: Yas Island and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), will mark the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr with a series of fireworks displays that will take place on all three days of Eid.
Taking place over three nights from the first day of Eid al-Fitr, Yas Island will livestream the vibrant fireworks, which will be set off from the Yas Bay waterfront for the first time. The best part is, each of the shows will last for five-minute, which is ages for a firework show.
The events will also be broadcast on the Yas Island Instagram channel at 9pm each night, so everyone can enjoy the show, as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures for COVID-19.
However, you can still book a table at the terrace of many of the waterfront restaurants there, so you can get front row seats to the experience.
Key info
Location: Yas Marina at Yas Bay
Cost: Entrance free, but booking at a restaurant is essential
Timing: Thursday, May 13 to Saturday May 15, from 9pm to 9.05pm